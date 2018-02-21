Hide press release Show press release

The new PEUGEOT RIFTER, in its luminous shade, transformed into a show-car that reaches for the stars at the Geneva Motor Show!

The PEUGEOT RIFTER 4x4 CONCEPT is designed for exploring large spaces. Its defined style is even more striking and assertive.

Built for adventure on all types of terrain, the car has a full-wheel drive, specific tyres, and a raised 80 mm ground clearance.

It is fitted with an Overland roof tent so you can explore for longer and keep going way past sunset.

And to push you even further, it houses the all-new electric mountain bike, the PEUGEOT eM02 FS Powertube whose battery is directly integrated into the frame.

“Through the RIFTER 4x4 CONCEPT show-car, we succeeded in creating an even more multipurpose and effective vehicle with a very modern and distinctive style that plays on the contrast of colours and materials.”

Keith Ryder, PEUGEOT RIFTER Design Manager

Spectacular style for an extraordinary life.

The PEUGEOT RIFTER 4x4 CONCEPT is presented in a defined and unprecedented shade of spangled grey that provides the perfect showcase for its robust look, designed for adventure.

The mat black plate between the radiator grill and the boot effectively protects the front of the vehicle against spatter. The PEUGEOT RIFTER 4x4 CONCEPT has the full works with its tailgate, also in mat black.

Several ONYX black elements were taken from the production vehicle and used on the wing mirrors, the radiator grill and even the roof bars, to complete the look. The ONYX black diamanté, varnished 16-inch wheel rims give the vehicle extra attitude.

This show-car is lit up by the addition of several anodised yellow satin notes that punctuate the PEUGEOT RIFTER 4x4 CONCEPT from all sides:

At the front, there is yellow on the fog lights, the “PEUGEOT” lettering background of the radiator grill and even on the mat black area of the boot.

On the sides, the dynamic vertical strips at the rear of the sliding door bear the RIFTER signature with pride.

At the rear, the RIFTER name crosses the rear window.

The ridged stickers with a smoked chrome finish create rear wings up until the roof and produce a more dynamic silhouette.

The DANGEL logo has been redesigned with yellow touches, and will appear on all future creations of the car manufacturer from now on (but without the specific yellow paint).

The interior also boasts different colours and materials. The branded RIFTER chairs blend an embossed flecked grey textile with black alcantara. They are overstitched with a bright yellow thread, which is also found on the gussets of the gear lever. The yellow borders, made of “neoprene” type “flex” material recalls the bodywork colour.

The steering wheel of the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® is made of leather that is also overstitched with yellow and bears a PEUGEOT marking of the same shade. The sophisticated dashboard design boasts satin grey decorative items specially for the occasion and uses the same smoked chrome strips as the exterior.

The generous inserts in solid machined aluminium strengthens the style of the centre console and the door panels. The brushed aluminium reveals the RIFTER name and plays with surfaces and reflections.

Go everywhere to arrive elsewhere

The PEUGEOT RIFTER 4x4 CONCEPT is a novel way or reaching new horizons and is much more than an expression of style. Its mission is to be just as much in its element on gravel, in mud and in snow, as on stony paths.

Therefore, it is fitted with full-wheel drive developed by DANGEL, the brand's historic, expert partner that specialises in four-wheel drive transformation. The PEUGEOT RIFTER 4x4 CONCEPT raised 80 mm ground clearance allows the vehicle to overcome most obstacles.

The 4x4 transmission uses viscous coupling via a selector that is located at arm's reach on the dashboard, to the right of the gear lever. There are 3 driving modes:

- the 2RM mode so you can drive in front-wheel drive mode for your everyday trips

- the 4RM mode where only the transmission powers the rear wheels in case of loss of motor function

- the Lock mode, to lock the rear axle, which is useful for extreme travel and crossing bridges

The 4 high performance tyres strengthen the effectiveness of the 4 wheels. PEUGEOT RIFTER 4x4 CONCEPT is fitted with all-terrain wheels provided by BF Goodrich. They combine solidity, endurance and style and provide excellent traction.

Even the strongest slopes will not slow you down. The BlueHDi 130 engine, with a manual six-speed gearbox, produces a comfortable 300Nm torque.

Along with the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, this drivetrain provides the RIFTER 4x4 CONCEPT with unprecedented driving accuracy and enjoyment an all adventure terrains.

Longer-lasting adventures

When you are far from city lights, the PEUGEOT RIFTER 4x4 CONCEPT can rely on an LED strip at the top of the windscreen. The curved, 1.35m-wide strip aligns 100 LED lights over 2 rows and provides an impressive total of 300W.

As adventures do not stop when the sun goes down, the PEUGEOT RIFTER 4x4 CONCEPT is fitted with an “Overland” tent developed by the expert, Autohome.

It is very easy to install. You simply need to unfold it from its housing, located at arm's reach on the roof bars. These roof bars are certified as complying with the “City Crash Test” standard and are available as an accessory. They can bear all types of loads. You then simply need to fasten the sliding ladder: you can forget about setting up pegs. Everything you need is ready on the roof.

The tent canvas is specifically designed for the PEUGEOT RIFTER 4x4 CONCEPT. It is PEUGEOT-branded and has the same graphic theme as the show-car.

The mattress is covered with the same flecked grey textile, overstitched with yellow thread, as the seats. It is compact and easy to fold so it can fit inside the tent once folded. For one final touch, the cushions are covered with alcantara that is also overstitched with yellow thread.

Thus, at the end of the road, the PEUGEOT RIFTER 4x4 CONCEPT becomes a welcoming and relaxing haven.

And as soon as the sun comes up, the PEUGEOT eM02 FS Powertube MTB takes over and helps your adventure last even longer!

This electric MTB is the precursor of the next generation of Lion eBikes. Its compact battery is integrated into the frame, providing a fluid and streamlined style.

The double suspension makes it the perfect multipurpose model for challenging mountain journeys.

It is stored at the rear on a mount with a quick-release tow-ball coupling. Its anodised satin yellow shade, as seen in the vehicle colours, provides a subtle contrast to the mat black tailgate.

The PEUGEOT RIFTER 4x4 CONCEPT opens the door to new sensations, taking you closer to the stars.