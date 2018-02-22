The standard model has room for five with a seven-passenger XL coming later, and a hybrid model is in the works too.
You might have already seen the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe when the company just announced it for the South Korean market, but the firm has now confirmed details about the SUV's fourth generation in the United States, including the inclusion of a diesel engine in the powertrain range. In addition, a Hyundai executive seems to have confirmed that a hybrid variant is on the way, though for which regions is unclear at this time. Still, not bringing that powertrain to the U.S. would be strange indeed. For the near-term anyway, the new Santa Fe will arrive at dealers in the U.S. this summer.
For the new generation, Hyundai will overhaul the model's naming scheme. Rather than calling the five-passenger version the Santa Fe Sport, it will now simply be the Santa Fe. Later, the long-wheelbase, seven-passenger variant will become the Santa Fe XL. Finally, the company will develop a new three-row, eight-passenger SUV under a new name.
There is one small, somewhat confusing snag in this plan. If a buyer gets the new 2.2-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder with an estimated 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 320 pound-feet (434 Newton-meters), then there's a small third-row seat. Hyundai says this is for "occasional use," suggesting room might be tight back there.
The 2019 Santa Fe will grow slightly over the existing Santa Fe Sport for a larger cabin volume. The wheelbase grows to 108.9 inches (276.61 centimeters), versus 106.3 inches (270 cm) currently. Overall length is now 187.8 inches (477.01 cm), instead of 185 inches (469.9 cm). The result is that passenger volume increases to 110.7 cubic feet (3,134.7 liters) – a boost from 108 cubic feet (3,058 liters) currently.
In addition to the diesel mill, buyers have a choice of two gas-fueled engines. The base powerplant is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with an estimated 185 hp (138 kW), and customers can upgrade to a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with a predicted output of 232 hp (173 kW).
Regardless of engine choice, the 2019 Santa Fe comes with Hyundai's new, internally developed eight-speed automatic that replaces the existing six-speed. The company reports that the gearbox is lighter and more efficient than the one it replaces. The transmission hooks up to a multi-mode all-wheel-drive system with Normal, Sport, and Smart settings.
The fourth-gen Santa Fe features a boxy, more chiseled appearance than the current model. A hexagonal grille with metallic trim provides a high-class look. Skinny headlights and stacked foglights give the model a high-tech aesthetic, too. Hyundai claims that skinny A-pillars and larger glass panels in the rear quarter windows boosts outward visibility by 40 percent.
Inside, the Santa Fe looks handsome. A revised center stack features comes standard with a seven-inch infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A newly tilted layout reportedly reduces glare on the screen, too. Buying the Santa Fe in at least the SE trim gets buyers quite a suite of assistance tech, including high beam assist, forward collision avoidance, blind spot warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, rear view monitor, and park distance warning. Many parents would find the rear seat alert useful that reminds them if a child is in the car by flashing the headlights and honking the horn.
Source: Hyundai
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe official reveal
Hyundai Celebrates World Debut of the All-New 2019 Santa Fe
Bolder design language for Hyundai’s best-selling SUV in the United States
New safety, comfort and convenience technologies
Increased visibility, cabin and storage space
Introduces diesel engine option
Santa Fe Sport name dropped
SEOUL, Feb 22, 2018 – Hyundai Motor today celebrated the world premiere of the fourth-generation
Santa Fe at its Motorstudio Goyang. As the best-selling SUV in the brand’s 32-year history in
America—with sales of more than 1.5 million units—the Santa Fe represents Hyundai’s strong SUV
heritage and continues its success story. Going on sale in the U.S. in the summer of 2018, the fourth
generation 2019 model builds on this success using its family-oriented interior, loaded with practical
cutting edge technologies and bold exterior looks.
“Families are really going to like the thoughtful technologies found in the Santa Fe,” said Brian
Smith, chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor America. “Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit
Assist and Rear Occupant Alert are the result of a deep analysis of how families behave and can really
help those sometimes dangerous situations. Easy-access rear seats, HTRAC AWD and a Heads Up
Display improve existing features with even more advanced technology.”
The third and fourth of eight new or re-engineered crossover utility vehicles (CUVs) Hyundai is
debuting by 2020, the 2019 Santa Fe and Santa Fe diesel are bold SUVs that build on previous
generations with outstanding driving dynamics and features aimed at technology and comfort.
Naming
The five-passenger Santa Fe Sport will now be called Santa Fe. The current long wheelbase
three-row, seven-passenger model called Santa Fe will be renamed Santa Fe XL for the 2019 model
year. An all-new three-row, eight-passenger SUV is currently under development with an all-new name.
The diesel version of the 2019 Santa Fe will also get an occasional-use third-row seat with one-touch
folding second-row seats for easy entry into the third-row by children. The third-row seat will only be
available on the Santa Fe diesel.
A Bold New Look
The face of the new Santa Fe is highlighted by Hyundai’s signature Cascading Grille and slim
headlights with available stacked fog lights. The slim eyelid-like daytime running lamps are positioned
above a separate housing for the LED headlights. The exterior design is characterized by a powerful
wide stance and an athletic, bold look that makes a statement from 100 feet away, featuring refined
lines that reinforce the car’s status in Hyundai’s SUV lineup.
In profile the Santa Fe’s dynamic character line goes all the way from the headlights to the
taillights, while a larger daylight opening (DLO) with a satin surround provides better visibility and a
sleek impression. Featured diamond-cut 19-inch wheels illustrate strength, as does the car’s rear
appearance, now featuring a muscular high and taut shape.
Korean Domestic Model Shown
Interior Design: Graceful Surfaces Embrace Strong Structure
The Santa Fe interior design combines premium quality with a horizontal and roomy layout and
enhanced visibility. The instrument panel has a three-dimensional appearance providing a feeling of
openness and enhances the natural light created by the larger DLO. Stitching around the IP and colorcontrasted
seat piping ensures a high level of luxury within the cabin.
The driver will also see several improvements including:
The audio/visual/navigation system screen has been tilted and positioned to reduce glare
The window switches and grab handles have been moved forward for more elbow room
The door map pockets have been reduced in size for more legroom.
Cup holders in the center console have been repositioned for ease of use and the height and
length of the center armrest has also been increased
Comfortable Ride, Steering Feel and Stable Handling
Improved ride comfort, handling and stability are achieved through key developments in the
suspension geometry of the 2019 Santa Fe. The biggest change sees the rear shock moved upright
from an angled position, improving the ride and handling no matter the driving conditions.
An optional self-load-leveling suspension provides the Santa Fe with a continuous ride height
regardless of cargo or trailer tongue weight. This allows Hyundai engineers to tune the rear
suspension for comfort and avoid making it too firm for occasional trailer use.
Smart Sense Technologies
Hyundai Smart Sense technologies are now standard on Santa Fe SE trims and higher. Below
are the key features:
Category Acronym Feature
Visibility HBA High Beam Assist
Collision
FCA Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
(Upgraded)
BCW Blind-Spot Collision Warning
SEA Safe Exit Assist
LKA Lane Keeping Assist
Driver DAW Driver Attention Warning
Driving Convenience SCC with Stop & Go Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Parking Safety
RVM with PG Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance
and tailgate safe-open guide and high
definition camera
AVM Around View Monitor
RCCA Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
PDW Parking Distance Warning Reverse
Safety Features
Hyundai’s Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCW) puts eyes and legs in the
back of drivers’ heads. Using the Blind Spot Detection system’s radar sensors when backing up the
system not only warns the driver if vehicles approach from the side – it also applies the brakes
automatically.
Additional safety features include Rear Seat Occupant Alert, which Hyundai is debuting with
the Santa Fe. The system monitors the rear seats using an ultrasonic sensor that helps to detect the
movements of children and pets. The system first reminds drivers to check the rear seats when exiting
the vehicle with a message on the center instrument cluster display. If the system detects movement
in the rear seats after the driver leaves the vehicle it will honk the horn, flash the lights and send a
Blue Link alert to the driver’s smartphone via Hyundai’s Blue Link connected car system. In addition to
being forgotten in the car, tragedies have also occurred in cases where children accidentally locked
themselves in a car.
The 2019 Santa Fe also gets Hyundai’s first Safe Exit Assist. This feature temporarily prevents
doors from being opened when a motorcycle, bicycle or vehicle approaches from behind even when
the doors are unlocked. Safe Exit Assist works even if the driver has used the button to turn off the
child lock feature. When the Safe Exit Assist detects an approaching object rearward it sounds an alert
for passengers, a warning pops up on the driver’s center cluster and most importantly the doors
remained locked.
Interior Space and Visibility
Interior cabin space has been enhanced on the 2019 Santa Fe. Inside, there is now more room
behind the second-row seats, when second-row seats are folded and the leg room has been
lengthened to be best-in-class. The H-point for the second-row seats has been moved back and the
floor has been lowered for even more comfort. Engineers also have incorporated one-touch folding
second-row seats.
Volume Comparisons
(Cubic Feet) 2018 Santa Fe
Sport
2019 Santa Fe 2018 Tucson
Passenger Volume 108.0 110.7 (2-row)
139.1 (3-row)
102.2
Total Interior Volume 143.4 147.3 (2-row)
150.7 (3-row)
133.2
Cargo – Behind FR seats 71.5 71.3 (2-row)
70.7 (3-row)
61.9
Cargo – Behind 2nd row 35.4 36.6 (2-row)
35.9 (3-row)
31.0
Cargo – Behind 3rd row - 11.6 -
Head Room 39.6 / 39.1 / - 40.0 / 39.2 / 36.1 39.6 / 39.2
Leg Room (7P) 41.3 / 39.4 / - 44.1 / 40.4 (39.4) /
29.4
41.5 / 38.2
Shoulder Room 59.4 / 58.3 / - 59.1 / 58.3 / 52.9 57.1 / 55.5
Hip Room 56.7 / 55.4 / - 57.5 / 56.3 / 61.7 55.6 / 54.5
Exterior Dimensions
Its exterior dimensions make the new Santa Fe appear even more prominent. With a length of
187 inches, a width of 74 inches and a longer wheelbase, it also provides more comfort for
passengers than the outgoing 2018 Santa Fe Sport.
(Inches) 2018 Santa Fe Sport 2019 Santa Fe 2018 Tucson
Length 185.0 187.8 176.2
Width 74.0 74.4 72.8
Height (w/ side rails) 66.1 (66.5) 66.1 (67.1) 64.8 (65.0)
Wheelbase 106.3 108.9 105.1
Visibility was also emphasized with the next generation Santa Fe. To help the driver, the
outside mirrors are mounted lower and further rearward and the A-pillars have been reduced in size.
For the driver and rear seat passengers alike, the rear quarter glass has been increased by more than
40 percent.
Powertrains
The 2019 Santa Fe line-up offers a choice of three proven powertrains. There is a 2.4-liter
inline four-cylinder GDI engine with an estimated 185 horsepower or a more powerful, turbocharged
2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 232 horsepower (estimated). And the 2.2-liter CRDi turbodiesel
engine is the 2019 Santa Fe’s biggest surprise, with around 200 horsepower at 3,000 rpm and 320 lb.
ft. of torque at 1,750 rpm (estimated). All engines are mated to a brand new eight-speed automatic
transmission.
New Eight-Speed Automatic Transmission
The newly developed transmission provides quick and crisp shifts for a more engaging and
efficient driving experience via the available column-mounted paddles. Despite having two extra gears,
the eight-speed transmission, which was designed in-house, is lighter than the outgoing six-speed
model. The automatic transmission adds ratio range at both the top and bottom of output speeds
allowing for extra thrust off-the-line and a quieter, more fuel-efficient dash down the interstate. A direct
control valve body and a multi-plate torque converter improve responsiveness while a double ball
bearing minimizes friction loss. All the changes added up means that Santa Fe’s new transmission will
improve economy by more than three percent.
HTRAC Advanced AWD System
The 2019 Santa Fe has Hyundai’s HTRAC® All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) system. The HTRAC
AWD system was developed as a multi-mode system, providing an electronic, variable-torque-split
clutch with active torque control between the front and rear axles. The driver-selectable HTRAC
Normal, Sport and Smart modes help provide confident control in all-weather conditions. The Sport
setting gives a more agile feel by sending more available torque to the rear wheels, for a sporty
dynamic feel when desired. This system has a wider range of torque distribution variability than many
competitive systems and has been tuned to variable conditions such as straight-line acceleration,
medium- and high-speed cornering, and hill starts.
Infotainment and Sound Systems
The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is loaded with technology, including Hyundai’s latest AVN 5.0
navigation system with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ offered with higher level trims. The base
level trim gets a standard 7-inch user interface, also equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
And to eliminate the need for a charging cord, there’s an available Qi wireless charging pad for
compatible Android devices, as well as Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone X.
When it comes to audio technology, the available premium sound system is well-suited to the
Santa Fe’s upscale interior. The 630-watt, 12-speaker new Infinity branded stereo system with an 11-
channel amplifier features Clari-Fi technology and QuantumLogic™ Surround Sound technology.
Clari–Fi works in real-time to rebuild audio details lost in digitally compressed music, while
QuantumLogic™ extracts signals from the original recording and redistributes them into an authentic,
multidimensional soundstage for playback that is clear, refined and full of detail. The result is a more
robust and enjoyable on-road listening experience.
Smart Speed-Dependent Volume Control provides the capability to control the gain of
individual channels based upon the vehicle’s speed and the system’s volume setting. The gain will
change proportionally to the vehicle’s speed to overcome associated noise masking effects of the
vehicle and thereby reducing the need to adjust the volume while driving. Additionally, the volume
setting will taper the gain applied as the volume setting increases. This avoids the unnatural condition
of having additional gain applied when the volume output of the system is so high that it exceeds any
of the vehicle generated road noise.
BLUE LINK® Connected Car System
Santa Fe Blue Link-equipped models include three years of complimentary Blue Link services, with
enhanced safety, diagnostic, remote and voice guidance services. Blue Link brings connectivity
directly into the car with technologies like Remote Start with Climate Control, Remote Door
Lock/Unlock, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Stolen Vehicle Recovery. Blue Link
features can be accessed via buttons on the rearview mirror, the MyHyundai.com web portal, the
MyHyundai with Blue Link smartphone app, the Amazon® Alexa Blue Link skill and the Blue Link
Google Assistant app. Some features can also be controlled via Android Wear™ and Apple Watch™
smartwatch apps. The latest release of the Blue Link smartphone app includes:
Widgets for easy access to remote features
Ability to send Point-of-Interest data to vehicle navigation system (if so equipped)
Access to Blue Link notification settings
More details on specific Blue Link-equipped vehicles available at www.hyundaibluelink.com.
Heads-Up Display (HUD)
Taking inspiration from aircraft technology, an available Heads-Up Display (HUD) projects an
8.5-inch virtual image onto the windshield, enabling the driver to keep his or her eyes on the road
using a system of mirrors combined with a TFT LCD display. The system features adjustable
brightness to ensure both excellent daytime and nighttime visibility. Driving information such as speed,
Smart Cruise Control status, navigation, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance
Assist, speed limit, Lane Departure Warning and audio system data is projected at a perceived virtual
distance approximately seven feet ahead of the driver for maximum legibility while driving.
