"SUV" has become the automotive buzzword over the past few years with the fashion conscious class invading almost every driveway. What ever happened to the trusty, and ever practical, wagon? Volvo hopes it new V60 will capture the attention of dog owners and fashionistas alike.

It’s a looker isn’t it? Unlike dominant German rivals, the V60 ditches sharp creases in favor of flowing lines and generally more sculpted physique. Volvo’s signature Thor hammerhead headlights make a return on this wagon, as does a broad chromed grille. Overall the car presents a sophisticated and elegant alternative to SUV alternatives.

Inside you’ll find a cabin that won’t be mistaken for an Audi or BMW. A minimalist design comes curtesy of a large portrait touchscreen that has absorbed most of the switchgear. Air conditioning, navigation, media, it’s all housed in this 9.0-inch display. Swedish style flows into the rear where passengers will find good levels of head and leg room, although the middle occupant will have to contend with a sizeable transmission hump.

Practicality is a high priority for any estate car and so this V60 is equipped with a large trunk and flat load bay. 529 liters of space makes it 99 liters bigger than the outgoing car, and actually more spacious than a BMW 3 Series Touring, Audi A4 Avant, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate. Fold the rear seats flat to grant 1,364 liters of cargo space.

Volvo is well known for its safety tech and so the V60 is packed with its latest advances. City Safe will automatically apply the brakes if it detects an imminent collision and the semi-autonomous Pilot Assist system will keep you in your lane. With all that, in tandem with a vast array of airbags, we’d expect the V60 to claim the full five stars from Euro NCAP.

Volvo is aiming for all of its cars to feature some form of electrification by 2019 and so the new V60 has two gasoline plug-in hybrid options. The most potent T8 hybrid produces 385 horsewpoer. There’s also a range of conventional gasoline and diesel engines to accompany the plug-in cars.

Order books open from today with first customer deliveries expected in September. Exact pricing hasn’t been confirmed, but the Volvo V60 range will start from £31,810 in the U.K.

