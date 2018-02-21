It’s safe to say Sofia-based Vilner knows a thing or two about doing full interior customization projects considering in recent years they’ve revealed a plethora of cars that had an insane amount of bespoke touches. This 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart is no exception as basically everything on the inside has been tweaked to create the “Allroads Ronin.”

At a first glance, you might be tempted to say wood has been applied onto the dashboard and the lower center console, but looks can be deceiving. Those surfaces have actually been covered in heat and pressured velour, with a pattern inspired by a samurai’s armor as the whole concept of the car is derived from Japanese traditions.

While many of today’s customized cars rely on Alcantara to spice up the cabin, Vilner decided to do things differently by using Amaretta, a Japanese fabric representing a microfiber that’s 4,000 times than a human hair. The non-woven fabric is highly durable and has a great tear resistance, so it should withstand the test of time. It was used for the upper section of the dashboard, as well as the upper areas of the doors, all pillars, rear deck cover, and for the center sections of the seats.

Furthermore, the Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart a.k.a. Allroads Ronin has a special trim adorning the door panels with a Katana sword theme and inserts featuring a metallic finish. The handbrake lever is a sight to behold, while steering wheel has been covered in Nappa leather with black Amaretta surfaces. Vilner went the extra mile and also tweaked the dials of the instrument cluster, now in “Ferrari-style.” Brown seatbelts, a frameless rearview mirror, and an 11-inch touchscreen (with rearview camera) round off the changes on the inside that you can observe. Oh, we almost forgot about the completely modified headliner that has a corresponded on the outside as the roof has the exact same finish, representing a first for Vilner.

There’s more to the cabin than meets the eye as the Bulgarian specialists installed a whopping 35 kilograms (77 pounds) worth of sound-deadening material, which in turn has lowered the perceptible noise by two and a half times.

Stepping outside, the Mitsubishi has gained full-LED headlights and taillights, along with custom wheel arch guards lending the sporty sedan a more rugged appearance also enhanced by the jacked-up suspension (+20 mm). Underneath the hood it packs the standard turbocharged four-cylinder 2.0-liter engine with 241 horsepower and 353 Newton-meters (260 pound-feet) of torque delivered to both axles through a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

We’re afraid to ask how much the customer had to pay for this tricked-out Lancer…

Source: Vilner