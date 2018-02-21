The second season of Porsche’s Top 5 series continues with the second episode, highlighting the most important race cars in the history of the German sports car maker. Five-time Le Mans 24 Hour winner Derek Bell tells us the story of the five most successful motorsport vehicles of the brand from five different decades.

The fifth position goes to the 911 GT1 from 1995 with its extreme aerodynamics and a 3.2-liter biturbo engine. Porsche produced only 21 of these gems and won the Le Mans endurance race in 1998 with one of them. One position above is the 904 Carrera GTS with 100 copies assembled. It’s the first car in the history of the automaker to use the GTS moniker. Combining a steel chassis with a glass-fiber construction, Porsche made the car very strong and light at the same time. Power came from a six-cylinder engine with 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts).

Number three, the Porsche 917 KH. Welcome to the 1970s, when Porsche registered its very first victory in the Le Mans series with the 917. Under the hood is an amazing 4.0-liter, boxer 12-cylinder air-cooled engine with 600 hp (447 kW). Thanks to its low weight of only about 1,765 pounds (800 kilograms), it was able to hit 211 miles per hour (340 kilometers per hour), but remained stable at this speed, as Bell explains in the video.

The Porsche 962 C comes straight from the electrifying 80s to take the second position, but it’s actually Bell’s favorite Porsche race car. Given that, we’re a bit surprised to hear the former Formula 1 driver mistaking the displacement of its engine. The 962 C actually has a 3.0-liter engine, not 3.2-liter, but that’s not really that big of a deal.

There’s only one vehicle that can take the crown for the most important race car in the history of Porsche. And, of course, this is the 550 Spyder, the car that really started it all. Beautiful, all-aluminum, small engine, easy to drive. Simplicity at its finest.

Thank you for all the amazing race cars, Porsche. And thank you for your fine company, mister Bell. It was a pleasure.

Source: Porsche on YouTube