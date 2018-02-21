Hide press release Show press release

New Ford Edge SUV makes European debut in sporty ST-Line form, offering innovative driver assistance technology, powerful new powertrains, and premium comfort specification

Ford’s 238 PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine introduces new bi-turbocharging system that optimises low-end torque, refinement and fuel-efficiency

Post-Collision Braking, Evasive Steering Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centring Assist lead comprehensive technology package

SYNC 3 with 8-inch touch screen delivers connectivity on the go. Premium 1000 watt B&O PLAY audio and wireless phone charging also available

Sporty Edge ST-Line delivers Ford Performance-inspired style, including 20-inch wheels and colour-coded body panels, sports-tuned suspension and Ford Intelligent All Wheel Drive

COLOGNE, Germany, Feb. 21, 2018 – Ford today revealed the new Ford Edge sport utility vehicle (SUV) for customers in Europe – the company’s most technologically advanced SUV ever.

The new Ford Edge offers a comprehensive range of camera- and sensor-based driver assistance technologies designed to make journeys more comfortable and less stressful, and to help drivers avoid or mitigate the effects of collisions; including the European debuts of Post‑Collision Braking, Evasive Steering Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centring Assist.

The new Edge also debuts in Europe a new powerful and fuel-efficient bi-turbo variant of Ford’s 2.0‑litre EcoBlue diesel engine, combined with a new eight-speed automatic transmission for effortless cruising.

Unveiled in sporty ST-Line specification, the new Edge makes a statement with enhanced front and rear styling, a wide mesh grille, colour-coded body including deep side skirts, and standard 20‑inch aluminium wheels.

"Helping customers effortlessly deal with stop-start traffic using our most advanced driver assistance technologies to-date, and cruise in comfort supported by our refined and fuel-efficient new 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine and eight-speed automatic gearbox, the new Ford Edge is our most compelling offering yet for the ever-growing numbers of European customers migrating towards SUVs," said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford of Europe.

Smart SUV for a smart world

The new Ford Edge debuts three new Ford driver assistance technologies in Europe:

Post-Collision Braking helps to reduce the impact of a potential secondary collision by automatically applying moderate brake pressure when an initial collision event is detected; slowing the vehicle can potentially lessen injury to occupants and further damage to the vehicle

Evasive Steering Assist helps drivers steer around stopped or slower vehicles to help avoid collisions. Designed to operate at city and motorway speeds, it uses radar and a camera to detect slower-moving and stationary vehicles ahead and provides steering support to enable drivers to manoeuvre around a vehicle if a collision is imminent

helps drivers steer around stopped or slower vehicles to help avoid collisions. Designed to operate at city and motorway speeds, it uses radar and a camera to detect slower-moving and stationary vehicles ahead and provides steering support to enable drivers to manoeuvre around a vehicle if a collision is imminent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centring Assist helps the vehicle maintain a comfortable driving distance from vehicles ahead and helps reduce stress during long, light-traffic road trips by helping keep the vehicle centred in its lane

Further driver assistance technologies that use cameras, radars, and ultrasonic sensors to reduce stress for drivers include Adaptive Front Lighting System, Blind Spot Information System, Glare-Free Highbeam, Intelligent Speed Limiter, Lane Keeping Alert, Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Driving and parking in towns and built-up areas is made more comfortable and less demanding with features including Cross Traffic Alert, Ford Adaptive Steering, Active Park Assist with Perpendicular Parking, Side Parking Aid and Park Out Assist that helps drivers pull out of parking spaces.

Powerfully sophisticated performance

The new Edge uses Ford’s latest powertrain technologies to deliver effortless performance alongside optimised fuel-efficiency and CO 2 emissions.*

Ford’s new 2.0-litre EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel engine delivers the power, torque and driving performance of a larger capacity engine alongside the optimised fuel-efficiency and low CO 2 emissions synonymous with a smaller engine capacity.

Introducing to the EcoBlue diesel engine for the first time an advanced bi-turbocharging system, the new engine configuration retains the advanced fuel-injection technology and low-friction EcoBlue architecture to help meet stringent Euro stage 6 emissions standards.

The new Edge’s 238 PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue bi-turbo engine is combined with Ford Intelligent All Wheel Drive, and delivers optimised low-end torque and noise, vibration and harshness, while also providing smooth and linear acceleration performance for a more comfortable driving experience.

A small, high pressure turbo and larger, low pressure turbo work in series at low rpm for greater responsiveness and enhanced torque. At higher engine speeds, the larger turbo works alone to produce the boost required to deliver peak power.

Enhanced turbo and exhaust manifolds feature approximately 30 per cent nickel for optimised resistance to 860 degree C temperatures generated by the bi-turbo system. Water-cooling features for the turbo bearings and for the low-pressure turbo housing.

Equipped with Auto Start-Stop as standard, Ford’s 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine also is offered for the new Ford Edge as:

A 190 PS version combined with manual six-speed manual gearbox and Ford Intelligent All Wheel Drive

A 150 PS version combined with Ford's new eight-speed quick shift automatic gearbox and front-wheel drive

Ford’s new eight-speed automatic transmission has been engineered to further optimise fuel-efficiency and deliver responsive performance and smooth, swift gearshifts. Tuned to meet European driving expectations, the transmission features:

Adaptive Shift Scheduling, which assesses individual driving styles to optimise gearshift timings. The system can identify uphill and downhill gradients and hard cornering, and adjust gearshifts accordingly for a more stable, engaging and refined driving experience

Adaptive Shift Quality Control, which assesses vehicle and environmental information to help adjust clutch pressures for consistently smooth gearshifts. The technology can also adjust shift smoothness to suit driving style

Sporty Edge ST-Line

Ford’s ST-Line model range – designed for customers who aspire to the sporty image of Ford’s ST models – delivers styling inspired by Ford Performance alongside powerful powertrain options.

The new Edge ST-Line features bold and dynamic exterior and interior styling that includes:

Body coloured lower door, wing and body side mouldings, and a front upper grille with a unique black finish for the horizontal bars and surround

Standard 20-inch, and optional 21-inch, premium, painted aluminium wheels

Dual exhausts featuring chrome finished tips

Perforated partial leather Miko®-Dinamica seats with 10-way power front seats

Perforated leather steering wheel, and gearknob featuring red stitching for manual gearbox models

Aluminium sports pedals, a black headliner and premium velour floor mats

Sports-tuned suspension further enhances the new Edge ST-Line driving experience, supported by Ford Adaptive Steering technology, which optimises the steering response and makes the new Edge easier to manoeuvre by continually changing the steering ratio according to vehicle speed, and wheel-mounted shift paddles for the eight-speed quick shift automatic transmission.

Connected and comfortable interior

An available wireless charging pad nestled in the new Ford Edge forward media bin now enables cable-free charging of compatible devices, and Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system – compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ at no cost– enables drivers to control connected smartphones, audio, navigation and climate using voice commands and an 8-inch colour touchscreen.

Customers can further upgrade their audio experience with a new premium B&O PLAY sound system that has been specially tuned for Edge. The system uses a 10-channel Digital Sound Processor to control and equalise each speaker, ensuring an even sound distribution throughout the cabin. A surround sound option delivers an even more enveloping audio experience.

The new Edge also offers a new fully configurable 3D digital instrument cluster that allows drivers to personalise the layout of the speedometer, rev-counter and vehicle information displays to suit their own preferences – and even adjust between one of seven colours – while maintaining a simple, elegant appearance. Further available comfort and convenience technologies include a full length panoramic glass roof, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

With harmonious, high quality materials and cutting-edge design, the spacious new Edge interior exudes a premium feel. A redesigned centre console features a new rotary gearshift dial for the eight-speed automatic transmission that frees up space and allows easier access to the wireless charging pad, while enhancing the vehicle’s modern, sophisticated feel.

An electronic parking brake button in place of a conventional parking brake lever also helps maximise space and houses adjustable cup holders and a deep storage box with enough space for books, toys and tablets. An even larger swing-bin glovebox sits under the dashboard, and further stowage is available in the instrument panel top.

Comprehensive line-up

The all-new Edge will be offered to customers in Europe in upscale Vignale, stylish Titanium and generously-equipped Trend models, in addition to the sporty ST-Line.

Visual updates across the range include a wider grille with a unique finish for each trim level and a freshened fascia that combine to create an athletic, modern appearance. Standard LED headlamps and taillamps can be complemented with available LED signature daytime running lamps. A redesigned bonnet imparts a wider, more planted stance.

Record sales

Ford SUV sales were up 24 per cent in 2017, driven by best-ever sales years for EcoSport, Kuga and Edge. Ford sold 230,600 SUVs during the year, approaching 1 in 5 of every new Ford vehicle sold in Europe. More than 26,000 new Edge SUVs have now been sold to customers across Europe since its launch in 2016, including 16,000 in 2017.

The new Ford Edge SUV goes on sale for customers in Europe later this year.