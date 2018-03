After a couple of massive leaks, the Ferrari 488 Pista is finally here to steer you away from buying a Porsche 911 GT2 RS. All the juicy numbers that emerged onto the web yesterday can be found in the official press release, so you’re looking at a much more powerful and substantially lighter version of the 488 GTB.

Without further ado, the new Pista (Italian for “track”) was sent to Maranello’s gym and managed to shave off a whopping 90 kilograms (198 pounds). It now has a dry weight of only 1,280 kg (2,822 lbs), provided the car is fitted with all the available optional lightweight goodies.

After losing all that fat, it then started to bulk up by adding 50 horsepower for a grand total of 711 hp (530 kW), representing “the largest ever increase in engine power for a special series car,” according to the company. The most powerful V8 engine in Ferrari history, the biturbo 3.9-liter has also gained 10 Newton-meters (7 pound-feet) of torque over the GTB and it now offers a mountain-moving 770 Nm (568 lb-ft).

And now for the really juicy numbers, the Pista needs only 2.85 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill and will run from 0 to 124 mph (200 kph) in 7.6 seconds en route to a maximum speed in excess of 211 mph (340 kph). For the sake of comparison, the GTB needs 3 seconds until 100 kph, 8.3 seconds until 200 kph, and tops out at 205 mph (330 kph).

Putting to good use the knowledge gained in the FIA World Endurance Championship, Ferrari’s engineers borrowed a thing or two from the 488 GTE and the 488 Challenge race cars when developing the new road-going 488 Pista to boost its downforce by 20 percent compared to the regular GTB. Compared to the latter, the new hardcore version also sounds more aggressive and louder in all gears as well as throughout the entire rpm range.

We will get to see the Ferrari 488 Pista in the metal beginning with March 6 at the 88th Geneva Motor Show.

