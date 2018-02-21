It’s finally here. After weeks of spy photos – most of which were thinly clad at best – and a very notable photo leak that we can now confirm was dead-on accurate, we have the new 911 GT3 RS in its natural, high-resolution state. The car will make its first public appearance in a few weeks at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, but its world debut is here and now, and it is glorious.

In addition to the photos, previous reports of the 911’s naturally aspirated engine have also proven accurate, at least when it comes to power. The amazing flat-six makes 520 horsepower (383 kilowatts) and can rev itself into the stratosphere, which in this case still means 9,000 rpm. It was thought that Porsche might increase engine displacement for the GT3 RS, but the mill soldiers on as a 4.0-liter thoroughbred. That’s just fine, because Porsche says it will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.2 seconds en route to a 312 km/h (194 mph) top speed.

Managing the power is a seven-speed PDK gearbox that’s specially calibrated for the GT3 RS. Other updates include recalibrated rear-axle steering with 21-inch lightweight wheels wearing massive 325/30-series rubber at the back. Up front, the GT3 RS gets 20-inch wheels with 265/35-series tires. We have no idea what elastokinematic bearings are, but Porsche engineers nixed them on all suspension arms and instead use ball joints. Aerodynamic tweaks include the massive rigid rear wing, and the RS benefits from all kinds of weight reduction. Porsche doesn’t tell us exactly how much lighter this iteration of the 911 is, but it gets carbon fiber seats with lightweight door panels and reduced sound absorption, not to mention a new rear lid that’s also lighter.

If that’s not enough, buyers can choose the optional Weissach package that swaps in various carbon components for the interior, exterior, and the chassis. It also adds magnesium wheels, and Porsche does tell us that, in this most lightened configuration, the new GT3 RS weighs just 3,152 pounds (1,430 kilograms). For those who want a track-ready GT3 RS, the Clubsport package is a no-cost option that adds a roll bar, fire extinguisher, the prep necessary to install a battery disconnect switch, and a six-point harness.

Porsche says the 911 GT3 RS is available to order right now, with a scheduled launch occurring this April in Germany. Prices start at €195,137 ($240,658) but with rumors that this could be the last naturally aspirated 911 GT3 of all time, we wouldn’t be surprised if those numbers quickly increase as cars pass into private hands.

Source: Porsche