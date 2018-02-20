Remember when Sociedad Española de Automóviles de Turismo said a SEAT Ibiza Cupra was a no-go? Well, technically they weren’t lying as this white sporty concept is officially not a SEAT. Instead, it’s the very first concept car to come from the newly founded Cupra performance sub-brand. The showcar was previewed behind closed doors recently and the Spanish folks from Autopista were there to immortalize the new hot hatchback ahead of its public debut.

You won’t find the SEAT logo as instead the racy Ibiza concept is wearing Cupra’s new logo revealed earlier this month. Aside from adopting a more aggressive body and large 18-inch wheels, the vehicle has also gained an assortment of upgrades inside the cabin where we can see Alcantara upholstery and a carbon fiber-like trim on the dashboard. Also noticeable is the flat-bottomed sporty steering wheel clad in Alcantara, a fully digital instrument cluster, and more of that faux carbon fiber.

At the heart of the Cupra Ibiza concept is unsurprisingly the VW Polo GTI’s turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine developing 200 horsepower (147 kilowatts) and 236 pound-feet (320 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s linked to a six-speed, dual-clutch gearbox and enables the concept to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in a Polo GTI-matching 6.7 seconds before maxing out at a slightly lower 145 mph (233 kph).

Although it’s billed as being a concept, chances are the road-going Cupra Ibiza will be virtually the same when it will go on sale, probably in 2019. An official reveal is slated for this Thursday when we’ll also get to see the production-ready Cupra Ateca compact crossover. These two will then travel to Switzerland to attend the 2018 Geneva Motor Show programmed to begin on March 6.

