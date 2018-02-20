The BMW 1 Series continues its very slow strip tease in new spy shots that reveal the hatchback testing with its production lights. Heavy camouflage continues to conceal the rest of the model's appearance, though.

This 1 Series test mule features illumination with angular LED running lights. The design somewhat evokes both BMW's preview angel eye styling and the company's even older use of circular headlights.

At the back, BMW fits taillights with L-shaped center sections. The parts' design pick up similar cues from the rest of the automaker's lineup.

The rest of the model's design features a wide openings for the company to place the kidney grilles. A slight rake for the hatchback's glass gives the rear a sleeker look, too. Inside, earlier spy shots reveal that the 1 Series is available with a fully digital instrument panel and an infotainment screen that seems to integrate into the center stack.

The new generation of the 1 Series will make the switch to BMW's UKL front-wheel-drive platform. Some models will possibly be available with all-wheel drive, though. The hatchback will only be available in a five-door configuration, too. Changing layouts will limit the available powertrains to three- and four-cylinder engines. There won't be a full M version, but the range-topping M140i will pack a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.

Like with the current model, BMW won't offer the next 1 Series hatchback in the United States. The company might elect to bring a four-door sedan variant to the U.S. because it would give the firm a competitor against the Audi A3 Sedan, forthcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan, and next-gen CLA-Class.

Look for the 1 Series hatchback to premiere in 2018. The debut likely won't happen at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, though, because the new X4 will be the company's big unveiling there.

Source: Automedia and CarPix