Just 250 examples of the Ford GT will be built per year, so it's no surprise that most examples were allocated to celebrities, longtime Ford faithful, and the extremely wealthy alike. Falling into the former most category, Tim Allen has announced on social media that he is the latest in a line of celebrities to take ownership of an all-new Ford GT. The actor and comedian joins other celebrity owners like Jay Leno, Dario Franchitti, Jack Roush, and of course John Cena, who has been in a legal battle with the Blue Oval after trying to sell his supercar shortly after taking delivery.

Showing off his stunning new ride, Allen published a quick four-minute video on his YouTube channel detailing the new GT from top to bottom. Finished in a handsome Ingot Silver paint job, sans heritage-style stripes, Allen calls it his "silver spaceship." Like all Ford GTs before it, Allen’s example is a beautiful thing to look at – and it sounds good, too.

During a quick spin around town, Tim Allen walks us through some of the features, including things like storage – or lack thereof – noise level, comfort, and overall just being a fun thing to drive. Of course, his GT comes with the same performance specs found on all factory Ford GTs.

Power is delivered courtesy of a 3.5-liter biturbo V6. Output is rated at 647 horsepower (482 kilowatts) and 550 pound-feet (746 Newton-meters) of torque. With all that power on tap, the GT has the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.0 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 216 miles per hour.

Source: Tim Allen / YouTube