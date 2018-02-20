John Hennessey's team has taken its Camaro Exorcist to Continental Tires' proving grounds in Texas and managed to push the 1,000-horsepower coupe to 217 miles per hour. The car still appears to be pulling at the end of the relatively short straight section, but the driver lifts off the throttle to negotiate an oncoming corner safely.

As its name suggests, the Exorcist is Hennessey effort at beating the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, and in terms of top speed, there's no contest. In a recent video, a Demon topped out at 203 mph – 14 mph slower than this heavily tuned Camaro.

To build the Exorcist, Hennessey starts with a Camaro ZL1. The 6.2-liter supercharged V8 gets ported cylinder heads, new cams, and a revised exhaust. With a larger supercharger pumping out 14 psi of boost and an updated intercooler to keep temperatures down, the engine pumps out 1,000 hp. The firm's dyno video shows the upgraded Camaro making 959 hp at the wheels. Buyers can choose whether this muscle routes through a strengthened 10-speed automatic or six-speed manual. Hennessey claims the Exorcist can reach 60 miles per hour in less than 3 seconds and cover the quarter mile in less than 10 seconds.

Adding so much performance is an expensive undertaking. By itself, the ZL1 starts at $63,435 after destination. Hennessey charges an additional $55,000 for the bevy of performance improvements to create the Exorcist. The strengthened automatic gearbox is another $9,950. The company also offers an optional drag package for $8,995 that includes 20-inch wheels, drag radials, upgraded driveshaft, a floor jack, and tool kit. Alternatively, a $6,995 road race kit equips the model with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires on a set of 20-inch lightweight wheels.

Source: Hennessey Performance via YouTube