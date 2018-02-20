What would it take to beat IndyCar driver Graham Rahal in a head-to-head race (other than a hefty head start)? Honda gave professional gamer and YouTuber Peter "the SLAPtrain" Jeakins the chance to take down Rahal while behind the wheel of a virtual Civic Type R in the Forza Motorsport 7 video game.

Honda released a three-minute video entitled, "R vs R," which pits a real Honda Civic Type R against a virtual reality version from the game Forza Motorsport 7. The two cars took to Road Atlanta Raceway in Braselton, Georgia to see which was fastest. Rahal was behind the wheel of the real-world version, naturally, while Jeakins jumped in the driver's seat of the virtual Type R in Forza.

In order to give Rahal the real racing experience, with Jeakins back at Turn 10 headquarters in Washington, Honda fitted the windshield of the Type R with a unique "mixed-reality" filter that allowed him to view the virtual Type R in real time while out on the track. In the video we see the two Civics – one real and one virtual – fighting for position in the one-lap sprint of Road Atlanta. At the end of it, Rahal just barely beats Jeakins at his own game.

Whether it be in the real world or on a video game, the Honda Civic Type R is one hot machine. Equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine the hatchback is good for 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (399 Newton-meters) of torque. All that power is routed through a short-throw, six-speed manual transmission with active rev matching, and sent to the front wheels exclusively.

Those in the market for a Honda Civic Type R can pick one up for $33,900 here in the U.S. Those more interested in the virtual version can take the hot hatchback to any track in the new Forza Motorsport 7 video game.

Source: Honda