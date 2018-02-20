With the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class officially official, we can already start thinking about the upcoming AMG models, which should build on the success of the previous model both in terms of power and looks. Already the company has confirmed that two hot new hatchback will join the range – an A35 and an A45 – but only recently have we spotted the sporty hatchbacks testing on public roads.

Today, new images show the upcoming AMG A35 again. This time the hot hatchback is pictured wearing less camouflage than before, showing off some of its sporty cues on snowy roads in Sweden. The front fascia, rear bumper, and side skirts remain well covered up, but even underneath all that camo, it’s obvious that the grille is more aggressive than the standard A-Class.

The new A35 will be like the "A45’s little bother," said Tobias Moers in an interview. With the A45 already confirmed to produce upwards of 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts), the A35 could deliver as much as 300 hp (223 kW) when it goes on sale, competing directly with cars like the Volkswagen Golf R, Audi S3, and others. The A35 will reportedly come powered by a detuned version of the 2.0-liter engine found on the A45, paired to an electrically assisted turbocharger and running on Mercedes’ 48-volt mild hybrid system.

Paired with 4Matic all-wheel drive, the A35 should be able to sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just about five seconds. The A35 is expected to make its debut sometime before the end of 2018, while the hotter A45 likely won’t be shown until 2019. If you’re in the U.S., don’t expect to see either of these hot AMG hatchbacks heading your way – like the standard hatchback, the two cars will be limited to Europe exclusively. American buyers will have to make do with the four-door model.

Source: CarPix