To celebrate the 120th anniversary of Enzo Ferrari’s birth, the Modena-based museum named in his honor will stage a commemorative photo exhibition. Ferrari was born in the Italian town on February 18, 1898, and remains one of the most iconic figures in automotive history.

Often referred to as il Commendatore, he died in 1988 aged 90 having established Ferrari as the most recognizable car brand and the most successful racing outfits in history. The next grand prix following his death was at Monza, and Ferrari took a one-two finish with Michele Alboreto leading the spoils. Notably, it was the only Formula 1 race that season not to be won by either Alain Prost or Ayrton Senna in the dominant McLaren MP4/4.

To celebrate his birth anniversary, a photographic exhibition has been organised by the Enzo Ferrari Museum. It includes images depicting him at various stages of his life: from childhood to adulthood, from his career as a driver to that of a manager and manufacturer alongside unforgettable motor racing champions such as Tazio Nuvolari, Eugenio Castellotti, and Gilles Villeneuve.

Chairman and CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, owner of Ferrari, Sergio Marchionne said: "It seems incredible to think that Enzo Ferrari was born in the 19th century. His lesson is more relevant than ever and his modernity unquestionable. He was a man with extraordinary vision and ability to manage people and resources as well as a strong entrepreneurial spirit and exceptional courage. One wonders what he could have achieved if he had had access to today’s technical resources and knowledge. The mark that he left on the world remains a source of pride for all of us at Ferrari and for the whole of Italy."

Source: AutoClassics