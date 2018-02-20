Ahead of an imminent debut, the new hardcore 488 is making its debut online courtesy of grainy official images posted by several Instagram users. Aside from seeing the V8 supercar in all of its production glory, we’re also finally able to discover its name: Pista (Italian for “track.”) Looking decisively aggressive, the new prancing horse from Maranello has lost some of the fat and replaced it with muscle.

Indeed, Autocar Japan is reporting the biturbo 3.9-liter V8 engine has been dialed to develop 721 PS, which works out to 711 horsepower (530 kilowatts) whereas the regular 488 GTB has to make do with “only” 661 hp (492 kW). The same article stipulates torque is rated at 78.5kg-m, so 770 Newton-meters (568 pound-feet) if our converter tool is accurate. Compared to the 488 GTB, torque is up by 10 Nm (7 lb-ft).

As far as the weight loss is concerned, the new Ferrari 488 Pista tips the scales at just 1,280 kilograms (2,821 pounds) without any fluids in it whereas the GTB has a dry weight of 1,370 kg (3,020 lbs).

As a result of the ideal more power + less weight combo, the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) now takes 2.8 seconds or two tenths of a second less than before. Top speed? That would have to be 211 mph (340 kph).

In our attempt to decipher the Japanese article, the handy Google Translate tool indicates Ferrari has managed to boost downforce by 20 percent using techniques learned from the GTE and F1 programs. Other tweaks include an updated side slip angle control and something called a “Dynamic Enhancer” related to the supercar’s sophisticated braking system.

Autocar Japan says it will cost £215,000 ($300,000).

A full reveal is expected in the coming hours.

