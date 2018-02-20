It also packs more electric punch than before.
Mitsubishi introduced the Outlander PHEV back in 2013 and now it’s giving the plug-in hybrid SUV a significant update for the 2019MY, just months after (finally) launching the model in the United States. The most important change isn’t visible to the naked eye without opening the hood where the Otto-cycle 2.0-liter gasoline engine has been replaced by a bigger Atkinson-cycle 2.4-liter unit.
Without revealing any output numbers, Mitsu says torque has increased beyond the 186 Newton-meters (137 pound-feet) of torque attainable at 4,500 rpm in the previous Outlander PHEV. At the same time, higher efficiency and a smoother operation are being promised, while the horsepower number remains shrouded in mystery at this point. For what it’s worth, the old 2.0-liter engine offered 118 hp (87 kilowatts) at 4,500 rpm.
It gets better as the 2019 Outlander PHEV benefits from a 10-percent generator output hike and a 10% boost of the rear motor’s output. Mitsubishi has also fiddled with the lithium-ion battery pack and it now has a capacity of 13.8 kWh, up from the previous 12 kWh. Moreover, the battery’s output has jumped by 10%. One can assume these revisions have increased the electric range compared to the outgoing 22-mile model.
The Outlander PHEV is still a competent SUV at its core, so Mitsubishi has taken the effort to further improve its abilities on difficult terrain by adding a Snow mode providing increased traction on wintery roads. Should you want to drive the plug-in hybrid SUV in a more aggressive manner, a Sport mode is being introduced and aims to provide a more direct control.
Beyond the hardware and software tweaks, Mitsubishi has also made some subtle design changes like the new LED headlights and the rectangular front fog lamp bezels. The grille has also gone through a nip and tuck, while the skid plate at the front, an enlarged roof-mounted rear spoiler, and fresh 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels round off the changes on the outside.
Inside, the 2019 Outlander PHEV has been subjected to quite a few modifications, such as more body-hugging front seats wrapped in leather upholstery, along with an updated switchgear, new trim, A/C outlets for the rear passengers, and other goodies.
We will get to see the partially electrified SUV next month at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show where it will share the spotlight with the e-Evolution concept celebrating its European premiere.
Source: Mitsubishi
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
Double premiere in Geneva: MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT European premiere and New 2019 model year Outlander PHEV global premiere
- A 2.4 Atkinson cycle petrol engine replaces the previous regular Otto cycle 2.0 liter. It allows for higher torque, smoother operation, and overall higher efficiency.
- The generator output is increased by 10%.
- The rear motor output is increased by 10%.
- The drive battery capacity is increased by 15%.
- The drive battery output is increased by 10%.
- The outside appearance of the vehicle has been enhanced with a number of subtle improvements, such as new LED tech-look headlamps, rectangular front fog lamp bezels, a more substantial front grille with the DYNAMIC SHIELD visual identity, and a front center cover skid plate. A more elaborate multi-spoke two-tone design for the new 18 inch alloy wheels, and the addition of a larger rear spoiler give the car a sharper and more sophisticated look.
- Inside, changes underscore a quality feeling, highlighted by the new quilted fine leather upholstery, all-new hip-hugging front seats, revised switchgear, a new instrument panel, new trimming, rear A/C outlets, and more.
|
L x W x H(mm)
|
4695 x 1800 x 1710
|
Wheelbase(mm)
|
2670
|
Track F/R(mm)
|
1540/1540
|
Engine
|
4 cylinder 2.4L Atkinson cycle petrol 16-valve DOHC with MIVEC
|
Electric motors
|
Front x 1, rear x 1
|
Drive battery
|
Lithium-ion
|
Battery capacity(kWh)
|
13.8
- The front face design of the MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT is a fresh take on MMC's archetypal DYNAMIC SHIELD design. The black grille is shielded under glass, a subtle hint that this car is a high performance electric vehicle. Protected under the glass, and accentuated by blue lines for emphasis, sit cameras and sensors. Aerodynamics were improved by large air intakes beneath the headlamps. They also help to efficiently cool the electric brake calipers.
- In the side view, the design emphasizes the SUV personality using a profile with strong shoulders, and a lower body with a distinctive inward slope, along with a sharp, sculpted horizontal character line, and a high ground clearance.
- The short overhangs project nimbleness and agility. The muscular styling of the corners hints at the powerful torque the four wheels are ready to lay down on the tarmac.
- The deep slant of the front windshield, and the short overhangs create the unique silhouette only possible in an EV.
- The large hexagon shape at the rear draws inspiration from the spare tire cover of the quintessential SUV, the legendary Pajero, a hallmark of off-road driving, and one of the most iconic chapters of Mitsubishi's heritage.
- The design of the C-pillar reminds of the tail fin of a jet. The air intake and diffuser running from the C-pillar to the rear bumper add to the aerodynamics
- The absence of a big internal combustion engine under the hood gave designers the space to realize a radically novel cockpit. The instrument panel appears to float in front of the driver. This is a Mitsubishi vehicle, and the instrument panel adopts Mitsubishi's trademark horizontal styling, with the focus on information above the axis, and on operation below. Acting like a level in an electronic viewfinder, the horizontal instrument panel makes it easier to sense the state of the vehicle during driving – form follows function well down the road.
- A large flat screen spans the full width of the dashboard. It displays outside conditions, navigation and coaching information. The large screen is flanked by two smaller screens, showing views supplied by front and rear cameras. In tight situations, the driver will appreciate a camera view looking over the front tires, allowing a degree of high precision maneuvering never seen before.
- Full-glass windows provide near unobstructed 360-degree visibility, for a feeling more akin to a jet fighter than a car.
- EV system: The MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT uses high-torque, high-performance electric motors, fed by a high-capacity battery system to deliver the smooth and powerfully responsive performance that distinguishes EVs from ICE-powered vehicles. The drive battery is located under the floor mid-ship of the vehicle, providing a low center of gravity for the utmost driving stability.
- 4WD system: For exceptional driving performance, the triple motor 4WD system employs a single motor to drive the front wheels, complemented by a new Dual Motor Active Yaw Control (AYC) system that couples two rear motors through an electronically controlled torque-vectoring (AYC) unit. All of this is integrated into MMC's unique Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) vehicle dynamic control system. Cornering performance and traction performance are improved. The brakes of the MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT responsively and precisely control the driving forces with the help of electric calipers that supersede the conventional hydraulic caliper. The effects of the system can be felt and appreciated immediately, even at low speeds when G-forces are low. Whether driving around town, on expressways, or winding roads, the fully electric vehicle always provides crisp and nimble handling that faithfully mirrors driver intent.
- AI system: The brain of the MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system that augments the driver's capabilities. An array of sensors allows the AI system to instantly read changes in road and traffic conditions, as well as the driver's intent. Seamlessly coordinating driver intent with vehicle performance, the system supports drivers of all abilities. By making it easier and safer to control the vehicle, the motoring experience is brought to a new level. A special coaching function allows the AI system to transfer knowledge to the driver, and to unobtrusively enhance the driving expertise. After building a picture of the driver's skill level, the system constructs a training program that provides advice through voice dialogue and a large dashboard display. As a result, drivers of all abilities quickly experience a vehicle that behaves the way they want it, and soon they find themselves enjoying the driving experience to an even greater degree.
|
Model
|
No. on display
|
Remarks
|
Press days
|
General
public days
|
MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION
CONCEPT
|
1
|
1
|
Europe debut. Concept model.
Show model.
|
Outlander PHEV
|
2
|
2
|
Global debut (2019 model year).
Show model.
|
Outlander
|
1
|
1
|
Global debut (2019 model year).
Show model.
|
Eclipse Cross
|
2
|
2
|
|
ASX
|
1
|
1
|
RVR in Japan; Outlander Sport
in the U.S. and some markets
|
Space Star
|
|
1
|
Mirage outside Europe
|
Pajero
|
|
1
|
Montero in Spanish-speaking markets;
Shogun in The UK
|
L200
|
1
|
1
|
Triton outside Europe
|
i-MiEV
|
|
1
|
|
Total
|
7
|
11
|