Mitsubishi introduced the Outlander PHEV back in 2013 and now it’s giving the plug-in hybrid SUV a significant update for the 2019MY, just months after (finally) launching the model in the United States. The most important change isn’t visible to the naked eye without opening the hood where the Otto-cycle 2.0-liter gasoline engine has been replaced by a bigger Atkinson-cycle 2.4-liter unit.

Without revealing any output numbers, Mitsu says torque has increased beyond the 186 Newton-meters (137 pound-feet) of torque attainable at 4,500 rpm in the previous Outlander PHEV. At the same time, higher efficiency and a smoother operation are being promised, while the horsepower number remains shrouded in mystery at this point. For what it’s worth, the old 2.0-liter engine offered 118 hp (87 kilowatts) at 4,500 rpm.

It gets better as the 2019 Outlander PHEV benefits from a 10-percent generator output hike and a 10% boost of the rear motor’s output. Mitsubishi has also fiddled with the lithium-ion battery pack and it now has a capacity of 13.8 kWh, up from the previous 12 kWh. Moreover, the battery’s output has jumped by 10%. One can assume these revisions have increased the electric range compared to the outgoing 22-mile model.

The Outlander PHEV is still a competent SUV at its core, so Mitsubishi has taken the effort to further improve its abilities on difficult terrain by adding a Snow mode providing increased traction on wintery roads. Should you want to drive the plug-in hybrid SUV in a more aggressive manner, a Sport mode is being introduced and aims to provide a more direct control.

Beyond the hardware and software tweaks, Mitsubishi has also made some subtle design changes like the new LED headlights and the rectangular front fog lamp bezels. The grille has also gone through a nip and tuck, while the skid plate at the front, an enlarged roof-mounted rear spoiler, and fresh 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels round off the changes on the outside.

Inside, the 2019 Outlander PHEV has been subjected to quite a few modifications, such as more body-hugging front seats wrapped in leather upholstery, along with an updated switchgear, new trim, A/C outlets for the rear passengers, and other goodies.

We will get to see the partially electrified SUV next month at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show where it will share the spotlight with the e-Evolution concept celebrating its European premiere.

Source: Mitsubishi