Is there room in the overly crowded small crossover segment for yet another model? Lexus seems to believe so as Toyota’s premium brand has dropped a teaser image announcing the road-going UX. Previewed at the 2016 Paris Motor Show by a namesake concept, the new CUV is being teased here showing its wide hips as well as the full-width rear light strip akin to what the showcar before it had.

Fiddling with the exposure of the teaser image reveals the version depicted here is the UX 250h and it’s likely the F Sport model judging by the image’s filename. While the aforementioned concept had a polarizing design, it has likely been toned down significantly to make it more feasible for a production model. That being said, we’re still expecting a bold exterior with a massive spindle grille, sharp-looking headlights, and an overall edgy design.

No word about specifications just yet, but with Lexus trademarking the UX 200, UX 250, and UX 250h with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, expect at least three members and a launch in the U.S. at some point. Lexus has promised it won’t go below the $30,000-mark in the U.S., so the model will cost at least that and will battle the likes of Audi Q3, BMW X1, and the Mercedes GLA. As weird as this may sound, the UX is expected to fill in the void left after the CT 200h’s demise caused by low demand.

Lexus will unveil the production-ready UX on March 6 during the first press day of the 2018 Geneva Motor Show where three-row RX L and the LF-1 Limitless concept will celebrate their European debuts. Also in Switzerland, the special edition RC F Coupe will grace the stage to mark the 10th anniversary of Lexus F models.

Source: Lexus