The Apollo Intense Emotion (or IE for short) is an outrageous looking hypercar built on the bones of the defunct German supercar maker Gumpert. Though it shares the same name with the supercar that came before it, it shares little else in the way of performance. The IE packs a 6.3-liter V12, giving it the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.7 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 207 mph (333 kmh).

While the IE may have already made its world debut in Italy this past October, the company hopes to draw even more attention to its latest creation – not that the design doesn’t do that already. Apollo is taking its new IE hypercar to Geneva, but don’t expect to see it on the floor of the auto show.

Instead of showing the IE at the Geneva Motor Show, Apollo will be hosting a private event where it will show its newest hypercar. The IE will reportedly be able to be seen throughout the streets of Geneva from March 6 through 8 ahead of the auto show, the company asking fans to use the hashtag "#FindTheIE" when they do spot it on the road. Given its radical styling, it shouldn’t be all that hard to find.

Equipped with the aforementioned a 6.3-liter V12, the Apollo IE delivers a whopping 780 horsepower (581 kilowatts) and 560 pound-feet (758 Newton-meters) of torque. Just ten examples of the hypercar will be built, each at a cost of at least $2.6 million (£2.0 million). IE owners will also be able to compete in an Apollo Time Attack series, assist in the development of the IE itself, and get first dibs on upcoming Apollo products, including the new Arrow.

Source: Apollo