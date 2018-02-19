We could see it fully revealed next month in Geneva.
SEAT has decided what its all-new three-row SUV will be called. Rather, fans and followers of the automaker have decided, and no, it’s not called Sporty McSportface. SEAT wisely offered up a list of name options last year at the Frankfurt Motor Show, three of which were cities with one paying homage to the western region of the Mediterranean Sea. With that in mind, say hello to the new Seat Tarraco.
Those familiar with European geography and Roman history will recognize the name as a former Roman city on the Iberian Peninsula that today is known as Tarragona. Nearly 150,000 people voted in SEAT's naming campaign, giving Tarraco 35 percent of the vote for a sizable victory over the runner-up choice, Avila.
Now that we know what it’s called, how much is known about the actual SUV? SEAT has offered up the teaser photo posted above and tells us the all-new model will seat seven people. It will also be launched at the end of 2018; unfortunately that’s it as far as official information is concerned.
Fortunately, we know the new SUV will utilize the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform which underpins a few current SUVs – the Skoda Kodiaq and VW Tiguan Allspace being among them. As such, we expect to see quite a bit of similarity with these familiar models and the teaser photo certainly conveys some of that already. We published a rendering of how the Tarraco might look last November, and this teaser shows us we’re pretty close to the mark so far.
Though officially launching by the end of the year, we actually expect to see SEAT’s new flagship unveiled next month at the Geneva Motor Show. It will likely offer power options similar to the Kodiaq, with 1.4-liter and 2.0-liter TSI engines available as well as a diesel option. A hybrid variant will almost certainly enter the mix further down the road.
Tarraco, like the other three finalist proposals, is aligned with SEAT’s values and perfectly matches the personality of the new model. The city’s modern day name is Tarragona, and as the oldest Roman settlement on the Iberian Peninsula, it was one of the major metropolises of Hispania during the Roman Empire. This Mediterranean city is a legacy of culture, youthfulness, history and architecture, values which SEAT identifies with and conveys through its vehicles.
Tarraco is the first SEAT model name to be chosen by popular vote and the fourteenth Spanish place name used to designate a brand model. 36 years have gone by since the Ronda was the first SEAT model named after a Spanish city in 1982. Since then there have been 12 more models with a place name from all over the Spanish geography: Ibiza, Malaga, Marbella, Toledo, Inca, Alhambra, Cordoba, Arosa, Leon, Altea, and the two most recent ones, Ateca and Arona.
The initiative #SEATseekingName exceeded all expectations. The company would publicly like to thank everyone who participated, and especially the cities of Avila, Aranda and Alboran for their huge deployment and mobilisation activities. In the first stage a total of 133,332 proposals were received from SEAT fans in 106 countries, who put forward 10,130 different Spanish place names following the guidelines defined by the brand.
In the next stage of the rigorous selection process, the proposals were verified using linguistic and legal criteria, and experts ensured that the names matched the brand values and conveyed the essence of the new model. Then several focus groups in the brand’s major markets were organised and further market tests were carried out in the different countries where SEAT sells its vehicles to come up with the list of four finalists.
The new Tarraco completes SEAT’s SUV offensive
With the new SEAT Tarraco, the company is adding a new model to its biggest product offensive carried out to date and completes its SUV range, which already comprises the Ateca and the Arona, with a large vehicle that seats up to 7 passengers. The product offensive kicked off in 2016 with the launch of the Ateca and continued in 2017 with the Leon facelift, the fifth generation Ibiza and the new Arona crossover. The SEAT Tarraco will be launched at the end of this year.