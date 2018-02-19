SEAT has decided what its all-new three-row SUV will be called. Rather, fans and followers of the automaker have decided, and no, it’s not called Sporty McSportface. SEAT wisely offered up a list of name options last year at the Frankfurt Motor Show, three of which were cities with one paying homage to the western region of the Mediterranean Sea. With that in mind, say hello to the new Seat Tarraco.

Those familiar with European geography and Roman history will recognize the name as a former Roman city on the Iberian Peninsula that today is known as Tarragona. Nearly 150,000 people voted in SEAT's naming campaign, giving Tarraco 35 percent of the vote for a sizable victory over the runner-up choice, Avila.

Now that we know what it’s called, how much is known about the actual SUV? SEAT has offered up the teaser photo posted above and tells us the all-new model will seat seven people. It will also be launched at the end of 2018; unfortunately that’s it as far as official information is concerned.

Fortunately, we know the new SUV will utilize the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform which underpins a few current SUVs – the Skoda Kodiaq and VW Tiguan Allspace being among them. As such, we expect to see quite a bit of similarity with these familiar models and the teaser photo certainly conveys some of that already. We published a rendering of how the Tarraco might look last November, and this teaser shows us we’re pretty close to the mark so far.

Though officially launching by the end of the year, we actually expect to see SEAT’s new flagship unveiled next month at the Geneva Motor Show. It will likely offer power options similar to the Kodiaq, with 1.4-liter and 2.0-liter TSI engines available as well as a diesel option. A hybrid variant will almost certainly enter the mix further down the road.

Source: SEAT