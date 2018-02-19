Audi has been testing the A1 on Scandinavia’s snowy roads for months, but a new spy video has finally a pair of them in motion. Other than the camouflage, these hatchbacks look nearly ready for showrooms.

As in previous spy shots from cold-weather development, Audi has different headlights on its two test mules. One of them has a full LED setup, but the other makes do with projectors. Expect most A1s on the road to have the LED illumination, but the least expensive version might come standard with the projector lights.

Rather than giving the A1 a design overhaul, Audi appears to evolve its shape for the new generation. The upcoming model looks sharper and more angular than the current one. However, the model remains recognizably an A1. One major exterior change will be that the latest A1 will no longer be available as a three-door, and there will only be a five-door body.

Inside, the A1 will have Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument panel at least as an option and possibly even a standard feature on higher level trims. The larger footprint will allow for a bigger cabin, too.

Under the hood, the A1 will offer a wide range of three- and four-cylinder gasoline- and diesel-fueled engines. At the top of the range, there will likely be an S1 with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 200 horsepower from the latest Polo GTI. Spy photos indicate the possibility of a hybrid option, too.

A leaked product timeline indicates that the A1 debuts sometime in 2018. Audi hasn't yet confirmed its lineup for the upcoming Geneva Motor Show in March, pointing to a possible premiere there.