Similar to McLaren before it, a new British automaker has been formed. Brabham Automotive is hoping to find success both on the road, and on the track – and it has a historic backing to boot. Named after famed racing driver Sir Jack Brabham, the company has launched today in the U.K., and marks "a new chapter in the story of a family synonymous with success," it said in a statement.

Led by former F1 driver, multiple Le Mans winner, and son of Jack Brabham, David Brabham, the company plans to build road cars that draw their inspiration from the track. Though, it’s unclear whether Brabham plans to stick to sports cars exclusively – already a high-powered hypercar has been hinted at – or if the marque will extend to more mainstream vehicles like SUVs and sedans.

Alongside Brabham’s introduction to the road, the company also plans a return to Formula 1, its first since 1992. It was announced in 2016 that the Brabham name would be making its way back to the track, following the unsuccessful launch of Project Brabham in 2014. It remains to be seen whether the company will establish a brand new racing team, or partner with an existing one. Rumors suggest that the company could outright buy the Force India F1 Team, which has seen its share of struggles in recent history.

So far the company has said little about what it is planning, either on road or on track – all we know so far is that the company will use the slogan, "A Legend Redefined" throughout its marketing materials, and that more details on the project will be "announced shortly."

Our hope is to see a Brabham Automotive concept car as early as the Geneva Motor Show, which opens its doors next month. We wouldn’t be surprised, though, if the company didn’t reveal any official details for the next few months.

Source: Brabham Automotive