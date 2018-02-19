Where better to experience the new Cayenne than at the top of the French Alps?
If you happen to take a ski vacation to the resort town of Méribel in the French Alps, take some time away from the slopes to check out a Porsche Cayenne in a crystal dome. At an altitude of 7,546 feet (2,300 meters), the odd display is the German brand's highest-ever pop-up store.
Before heading back to the chalet to warm up, visitors can schedule a test drive in the Cayenne. Porsche has set up a special course nearby in Val d’Isère. The so-called Fun Zone lets drivers experience the new SUV through a downhill segment and then on a snow-covered off-road obstacle course.
Getting the Cayenne to its special spot at the top of the French Alps required quite a bit of effort from Porsche. The 6,614-pound (3 metric tonne) display required the help of Hélicoptères de France to carry it into place. Even the Cayenne didn't drive there by itself because there were snowmobiles to pull the SUV onto the podium.
The Cayenne will be on display inside of its crystal dome until mid-April. Visitors will be able to schedule test drives until March 9.
The new Cayenne evolves to have a sleeker shape than the previous generation. Despite being just three inches longer than before, cargo space grows by a significant 15 percent with the rear seat up. Depending on trim, weight falls be at least 100 pounds (45 kilgrams), too.
The base 2019 Cayenne packs a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with 340 horsepower (253 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque. Moving to the Cayenne S gets buyers a biturbo 2.9-liter V6 with 440 hp (328 kW) and 406 lb-ft (551 Newton-meters) of torque. Both models have an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Later, a hybrid will join the range, and there will be performance variants like the Turbo and GTS, too.
Source: Porsche
Porsche Cayenne Pop-Up Store
Highest Porsche pop-up store in the heart of the French Alps
With a temporary pop-up store at the top of the slopes and the opportunity for test drives on the mountain roads until 9 March, Porsche invites holidaymakers and customers to experience a skiing holiday like no other.
Organised for the first time in 2014, Porsche’s temporary test drive centres at Kaïla Hotel in Méribel and Le Yule Hotel in Val d’Isère offer a unique experience at the wheel of the Macan, Panamera Sport Turismo or all-new Cayenne, alongside a Porsche instructor on some of the finest roads the Alps have to offer. This year, thanks to a new partnership with the concept store Events by Events Homme in Megève, Porsche has come to a brand new destination. Aimed both at the resort customers and holidaymakers, the operation is a sporty and convivial way to showcase the Porsche models.
The all-new Cayenne and the Porsche atmosphere
New for 2018, Porsche is introducing a “Fun Zone” near Val d’Isère, including a special route offering a unique downhill experience and an off-road obstacle course on the snow, showcasing the full capabilities of the Porsche models. But the real highlight of this ground-breaking event can be found at the top of the slopes. Skiers can admire the all-new Porsche Cayenne in the “world’s highest pop-up store” until mid-April, outside the Rok restaurant in Méribel at an altitude of 2,300 metres. The vehicle sits majestically in a Crystal Dome mounted atop a podium surrounded by breath taking panoramic views, just waiting to be discovered. A hostess will be on hand along with a Product Genius to offer personalised advices and book test drives at the resort.
Putting together the display was a feat of logistical and technical skill. The structure weighs in at over three tonnes, and the assistance of Hélicoptères de France was needed to carry it up to this altitude. The Cayenne itself was lifted onto its podium using snowmobiles. Since the display was installed, the dome has successfully withstood storm Eleanor with gusts of up to 170 km/h at altitude, heavy falls of snow and extreme outside temperatures as low as -25°C.