If you happen to take a ski vacation to the resort town of Méribel in the French Alps, take some time away from the slopes to check out a Porsche Cayenne in a crystal dome. At an altitude of 7,546 feet (2,300 meters), the odd display is the German brand's highest-ever pop-up store.

Before heading back to the chalet to warm up, visitors can schedule a test drive in the Cayenne. Porsche has set up a special course nearby in Val d’Isère. The so-called Fun Zone lets drivers experience the new SUV through a downhill segment and then on a snow-covered off-road obstacle course.

Getting the Cayenne to its special spot at the top of the French Alps required quite a bit of effort from Porsche. The 6,614-pound (3 metric tonne) display required the help of Hélicoptères de France to carry it into place. Even the Cayenne didn't drive there by itself because there were snowmobiles to pull the SUV onto the podium.

The Cayenne will be on display inside of its crystal dome until mid-April. Visitors will be able to schedule test drives until March 9.

The new Cayenne evolves to have a sleeker shape than the previous generation. Despite being just three inches longer than before, cargo space grows by a significant 15 percent with the rear seat up. Depending on trim, weight falls be at least 100 pounds (45 kilgrams), too.

The base 2019 Cayenne packs a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with 340 horsepower (253 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque. Moving to the Cayenne S gets buyers a biturbo 2.9-liter V6 with 440 hp (328 kW) and 406 lb-ft (551 Newton-meters) of torque. Both models have an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Later, a hybrid will join the range, and there will be performance variants like the Turbo and GTS, too.

Source: Porsche