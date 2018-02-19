Hide press release Show press release

TECHRULES GROWS GLOBAL CAPABILITIES AHEAD OF REN RS REVEAL AT GENEVA MOTOR SHOW

Beijing, 19 February 2018 – Techrules will reveal the production design for its high-performance RenRS supercar on 6 March 2018 at the 88th Geneva Motor Show. In addition to establishing key partnerships with China-based global companies, Techrules is in discussion with potential international automotive partners to form strategic alliances to assist with the production and launch of vehicles for markets around the world.

The Beijing-based company is prioritising the growth of its commercial capabilities by working with a number of global automotive and non-automotive companies. This will enable Techrules to further the development of its range-extending proprietary micro-turbine technology for a variety of mobility and industrial applications.

World premiere: Ren RS

The performance-focused Techrules Ren RS is a new single-seat, light-weight variant of the Rensupercar first previewed at last year’s Geneva Motor Show. Presenting a similar dramatic, aerospace-inspired design and fighter jet-style canopy, the Ren RS has been crafted by world-renowned automotive designers Fabrizio and Giorgetto Giugiaro.

Designed for track use only, Ren RS has been honed for high performance racing by renowned motorsport specialist L.M. Gianetti of Turin. The Ren RS can be configured with four or six electric motors – with the latter configuration featuring two motors at the front and four at the rear, delivering a maximum power of 960 kW (1,287 hp/1,305 ps) to launch the car from 0-100 kph in just 3 seconds and on to a maximum speed of 330 kph.

At the heart of the Ren RS is Techrules’ revolutionary Turbine-Recharging Electric Vehicle (TREV) powertrain. The patent-protected range extender system uses a turbine to drive a generator which rapidly charges the high capacity 28 kWh battery pack, which combined with several proprietary technical innovations delivers an exceptional range of 1,170 km from 80 litres of diesel fuel.

Strategic alliances are currently being formed for its supercar and premium car business. This will allow Techrules to enhance its engineering and production capabilities, ahead of the launch of the Rensupercar within two years, as well as other vehicles and products.

Increasing global capabilities

Techrules is making significant investments to grow its own research and development capabilities. World renowned electric vehicle expert Prof Dr Ching Chuen Chan is leading a newly established Techrules R&D centre in Beijing, which develops and tests core components for different types of turbines, as well as complete turbines for powertrains of commercial and passenger vehicles.

Professor Chan has a long list of merits. He is the founder of the Electric Vehicle Association, a Fellow of the Royal Acadamy of Engineering in the UK and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Techrules is also developing partnerships with several major China-based global corporations. This follows significant interest in the micro-turbine recharging technology, with its weight-saving and range-extending capabilities making it ideal for a wide variety of automotive and non-automotive applications, including various industrial appliances in markets around the world.

Joint ventures are being agreed with new energy bus manufacturer Wuzhoulong Motors, and CRRC, the world's largest supplier of rail transit equipment. A partnership is also being finalised with Shenzhen BAK Technology Co. Ltd, a global leader in battery research and development.

These collaborations will enable Techrules to develop its TREV powertrain for use in a variety of mobility solutions, including low-emission and fuel efficient public transport and light commercial vehicles.

Matthew Jin, Chief Technical Officer of Techrules, said: “This is an exciting phase in the growth of Techrules, as we grow our global reputation by sharing the extensive knowledge and experience we have of using turbine technology to deliver unprecedented range capacity in electric vehicles. We are developing new proprietary technical innovations to deliver enhanced efficiency and performance in a range of applications - and with an ultra-low environmental impact.”

Visitors to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show can find out more about Techrules and see the Ren RS on Stand 2051 in Hall 2.