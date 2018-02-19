After 2016’s New York and 2017’s GV80 concepts, Hyundai’s now standalone luxury marque Genesis has announced plans to unveil a new concept car at the forthcoming 2018 New York Auto Show. Without going into too many details, company’s boss Manfred Fitzgerald told CNET’s Roadshow during the Genesis Open golf tournament in California that we’re in for quite the surprise.

In-depth information about the showcar is not available at the moment of writing, but we do know the new concept is set to serve as a “turning point for the brand” and “a lot of people will be surprised.” The man in charge at Genesis went on to mention the newly developed concept has what it takes to “push the envelope definitely further” and will illustrate how people are going to perceive the luxury newcomer going forward.

As to what we will actually see in the Big Apple towards the end of March, your guess is as good as ours. That being said, it’s a known fact Genesis has plans for a two-door gran turismo model, so maybe the concept will serve as a sneak preview of the production model. Another plausible scenario would have to be the already confirmed rear-wheel drive sports car, unless it will be another SUV considering the company has trademarked the GV60, GV70, and GV80 monikers with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Whatever it is, we’re looking forward to seeing it at the New York Auto Show, which will kick off on March 28 with the first press day. Genesis’ boss spoke enthusiastically about the concept, so we are anxious to see what the company has in tow in its battle with the big names in the luxury segment.

Source: CNET Roadshow