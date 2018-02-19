The factoid comes from the new Mercedes “Best of Benz” YouTube series. The videos regularly feature “the most surprising, entertaining or fun facts from the Mercedes-Benz universe.” The first video names its own top five most luxurious models ever. The newest video highlights five untold stories from the automaker’s illustrious past.

Before computers were small enough to squeeze into the backseat, Mercedes got creative when collecting data. A bundle of wires would connect the test car to a Mercedes-Benz 300 Wagon that could follow the test car. That’s one way to collect data.

Every automaker tests its vehicles in extreme weather conditions, exposing them to bitter colds and extreme heat. Mercedes does its testing in its Climatic Wind Tunnel, which gets so cold, a significant amount of ice builds on not only the front of the car but the side mirrors as well. The amount of ice build-up is surprisingly substantial. At least Mercedes is preparing for when the climate decides to go all Day After Tomorrow on us.

Mercedes was also the first automaker to perform systematic crash tests by using rocket power to improve car safety.

Before the Great Recession and the economic downturn in 2007 and 2008, automakers were ambitious in the concept cars they displayed at various auto shows and symposiums. Mercedes was no different. In 2005, Mercedes introduced the Bionic, an aerodynamic people mover that took design cues from the yellow boxfish. Sadly, the concept didn’t lead to an influx of aquatic aesthetics in automobiles.

The automotive industry is moving at such a high rate of speed; it’s nice to take things slow and remember the past. There are many technological advances we forget happened, and many more changes that were left in the past.

Source: Mercedes-Benz via YouTube