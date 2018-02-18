Italdesign will celebrate its 50th anniversary during the Geneva Motor Show early next month and will reveal an open-top version of the Zerouno supercar, which made its debut at the same even last year. The company is expected to produce no more than five examples of the topless vehicle and each one of them will cost about $2.4 million (€1.9 million), according to information from Automotive News.

Comparing the Zerouno Roadster to its coupe sibling, the new supercar will be almost half a million dollars more expensive. Italdesign has already received orders for all five copies of the Zerouno Coupe and has delivered two of them to customers. The other three are in their final stages of production and will be delivered soon.

It’s safe to assume the Roadster will use the same platform as the Coupe, which means it will be based on the proven Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracan architecture. The engine comes from Audi too, a 5.2-liter V10 with 610 horsepower (449 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters). It is able to accelerate the coupe from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.2 seconds, so we expect to see a similar number for the convertible variant. Top speed should be about 205 mph (330 kph).

In Geneva, Italdesign will mark its 50th anniversary with a press conference on March 6, which will be followed by showing at the Turin Motor Show shortly thereafter and attendance at the Automotive News Europe Congress. The Italian design and engineering company, based in Moncalieri, in the outskirts of Turin, has already launched the Future Mobility in Cities competition, which asks young designers and engineers, aged 18 to 35, to imagine future mobility concepts with Italdesign’s "Next 50" philosophy in mind. Winners of the competition will be awarded with prizes totaling €40,000 ($50,000).

Source: Automotive News