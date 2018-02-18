Citing a projected low demand, Skoda has made it crystal clear it won’t give its Fabia supermini the hot hatch treatment by slapping on the RS badge. Even so, some folks are still yearning for a revival of the Fabia RS, one that would be based on the recently facelifted model. Case in point, Hungary’s X-Tomi Design has decided to digital alter an image of the Czech five-door hatch to create a more affordable alternative to the VW Polo GTI.

Gaining the Octavia RS’ 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels accompanied by red brake calipers, the hypothetical Fabia RS dials the sportiness up a notch and borrows the front bumper design from its bigger brother. Thankfully, Skoda didn’t split the headlights into two with the Fabia’s mid-cycle refresh, so the B-segment model hasn’t lost any of its charm and would look quite desirable in RS attire.

But with the newly launched facelift, the Fabia has further distanced itself from a potential hot derivative taking into account the 1.4 TSI engine is no longer available. Indeed, buyers will be stuck with an agonizingly slow naturally aspirated 1.0-liter MPI and a mildly punchier turbocharged 1.0-liter TSI. Both are three-cylinder units and will be the only available engines since the turbodiesel has also been retired.

For something remotely close to a performance Fabia, your best option right now would have to be the limited-edition version (pictured above) celebrating the Fabia R5’s rally success. Going on sale this month, the special supermini is based on the high-end Monte Carlo trim, but with some sporty accents and 125 horsepower coming from the aforementioned 1.4-liter TSI unit. It’s no RS, but it’s better than nothing and will do 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 8.8 seconds en route to a maximum speed of 126 mph (203 kph). It will be available in select European countries and production will be capped at 1,300 cars.

Render: X-Tomi Design