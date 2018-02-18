Yes, the Mercedes-AMG G63 is a monstrosity in automotive engineering. It’s large, powerful, and about as aerodynamic as a cereal box filled with concrete. The standard biturbo V8 in the G63 makes 563 horsepower in the 2018 model. The AMG G63 in this video is packing 1,000 hp, which is way more power than your typical family SUV. Unless, of course, you’re always in a hurry. Then it seems appropriate.

The video, another from AutoTopNL, doesn’t show the modified AMG G63’s top speed. Instead, this is all about the auditory experience and watching the SUV’s impressive acceleration. Before the video even cuts to the G63’s instrument cluster, the video shows the SUV revving. The sound is mean, with the SUV rocking with each rev.

The modified G63’s acceleration is nothing short of impressive. In the video, the acceleration starts just under 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour). During the first pull, the traction control blinks above 120 kph (75 mph), which just shows how much power the G63 is putting to the ground.

With each subsequent pull, the driver gets the G63 closer to 260 kph (162 mph), working upward in small increments. The acceleration is linear with the exhaust humming in the background. You can see the driver working at the steering wheel, correcting to keep the SUV straight and steady during its high-speed acceleration runs.

Does every AMG G63 need 1,000 horsepower? Obviously, no. However, it certainly makes things loud, fun, and fast – and that’s a great combination. It’s an even better combination when all that power is packed into an SUV that started as a military vehicle over forty years ago. Yes, the G63 is far more luxurious than its predecessors, but the boxy appearance and off-road capability remain. This one happens to have supercar horsepower.

Source: AutoTopNL via YouTube