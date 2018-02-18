There’s a fine line between what constitutes a toy and machine, especially when it comes to radio-controlled vehicles. What you buy at Walmart for $20 is far different than something from Traxxas, the R/C company that strives for technological greatness in a miniature package. The company’s latest creation takes the 1979 Ford Bronco and gives it a faithful R/C replica that looks great and offers superb off-road capability.

The Traxxas R/C Bronco rides on the company’s TRX-4 steel ladder frame chassis. The entire R/C Bronco weighs just under six-and-a-half pounds while measuring 20.57 inches in length. This thing is ready for any off-road adventure. The retro Bronco has a 63.82-degree approach angle and a 43.22-degree departure angle.

A shaft-driven four-wheel-drive system gives the Bronco its off-road capability. The differential has four gears with remote locking capability. There’s a two-speed, high-low transmission with remote shifting. The Traxxas Bronco also comes with electronic “Hill Hold” control. The Bronco has five different drive profiles: Sport, Race, Trailing, Trail, and Crawl.

Aside from the off-road capability Traxxas packs into the Bronco, the off-road R/C vehicle certainly looks the part. The SUV has big, knobby tires, iconic chrome bumpers and grille, and retro graphics, which certainly give the R/C vehicle the proper 1979 aesthetic.

Traxxas says the R/C Bronco will be available later this month with a starting price of $479.99. With spring just around the corner, this seems like an excellent treat for the warming weather and muddy off-road trails—the electronics are waterproof just in case things get a tad wild.

The Traxxas retro R/C Ford Bronco is more than just a toy. It offers off-road capability and performance in a compact offering that is portable and fun. If you love the Bronco and can’t wait for the new one to get here, maybe this one will satisfy until then.

Source: Traxxas via YouTube