It’s not much of a secret that Lamborghini is hard at work prepping a replacement for the Aventador SV taking into account a significant amount of spy images have emerged in recent months, plus a short video. Today, we are able to take a first look inside the cabin of the hotly anticipated V12 supercar thanks to a spy shot revealing the digital instrument cluster of a test vehicle.

The real news here is the car’s full name: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. We can assume the first two letters of the suffix will continue to stand for super veloce (Italian for “super fast”), but what about the last one? Well, our money is on Jota as a nod to the timeless Miura P400 Jota from the 1970s. The origin of the “Jota” moniker is linked to Lamborghini development driver Bob Wallace and his desire to engineer a test mule eligible to FIA’s Appendix J racing regulations.

Years later, during the Diablo’s life cycle in the 1990s, there was a special edition SE30 of which 150 cars were made. Those fortunate enough to buy one were given the opportunity to go for an optional upgrade package transforming the car into the Diablo S30 Jota – one of the rarest Lamborghinis out there.

Fast forward to present day, it looks like Sant’Agata Bolognese is getting ready to dust off the “Jota” nameplate for the ultimate Aventador. Likely benefiting from the Huracan Performante’s active aerodynamics and a similar exhaust system, the meaner raging bull will probably end up as a limited-run special edition like the SV before it and will be offered in both coupe and roadster flavors.

No word about power just yet, but we won’t be too surprised if the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter engine will at least match the monstrous 770 horsepower (566 kilowatts) and 507 pound-feet (690 Newton-meters) of torque available in the extravagant Centenario.

Your guess is as good as ours regarding the official reveal. For what it’s worth, Lamborghini is also putting the finishing touches on another ultra-expensive, ultra-limited, ultra-outrageous machine in the same vein as the aforementioned Centenario, Sesto Elemento, and Veneno.

Hopefully, the Aventador SVJ or this new mysterious model will grace the stage at the Geneva Motor Show early next month. If “Jota” is indeed coming back, it’s going to represent Lamborghini’s second Aventador-based tribute to the Miura, after the limited-edition Miura Homage launched back in 2016.

Photo: Salento V12 / Facebook