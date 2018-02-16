The folks over at Jennings are back at the rendering station with a new series of curious creations. This time the subject is motorcycle manufacturers building cars, and though several manufacturers (Honda and BMW immediately come to mind) already have offerings in both genres, this slideshow focuses on brands that deal exclusively with two-wheeled fun. That is, for the most part anyway – a couple manufacturers featured here do actually have some history with autos, but as you’ll see that was some time ago.

You can hit the Jennings link above or below to read about the inspiration behind these designs. There’s certainly some creative liberty at play in these creations that we suspect some might find, interesting. Jump into the slide show to see what we mean.

Source: Jennings Harley-Davidson