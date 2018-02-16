It’s only been a month since Ram its all-new 2019 1500 pickup at the Detroit Auto Show back in January, but already the company is rolling out a barrage of special edition models. The Lone Star Edition pickup we saw earlier in the week is now joined by a new Sport model – unfortunately, we won’t be getting this custom truck in the States just yet.

The Canadian-exclusive Sport trim will feature a few new visual cues, both inside and out, that separate it from the standard model. The truck's most defining element comes by way of a monochromatic exterior finish, which is available in nine different colors. The new finish is accented by a black billet bar grille, with a black Ram logo, and black internal bezels in the bi-LED headlights.

Also standard on the 2019 Ram 1500 Sport is a set of black 20-inch aluminum wheels. Buyers can opt for a more robust 22-inch "Black Noise" set, which is available for the first time on 4x4 models. Aluminum accents with black badging and a new "Sport" badge, of course, adorns the tailgate.

In the cabin, the same styling elements carry over. An all-black finish is accented by satin light chrome highlights, real metal trim, and a diamond plate-look center stack borrowed from the Rebel. Not to mention the 8.4-inch Uconnect display, standard on the Sport model. The Ram 1500 Sport can be had either as a Quad or Crew Cab model.

What hasn’t changed is horsepower. The same 5.7-liter Hemi V8 is found under the hood, delivering 395 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and 410 pound-feet (555 Newton-meters) of torque. All that power comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Ram 1500 Sport is offered either as a 4x2 or 4x4 model, with an on-demand transfer case that operates in Auto, 2HI, 4HI, and 4LO settings for all your off-road needs.

Ram doesn’t say how much the new Sport trim will set buyers back, but says that it will go on sale in the second quarter of 2018. Pricing and fuel economy will be released closer to an on-sale date.

Source: Ram