Some new paint, a few blacked out badges, and now the Canadians have a unique Sport special edition.
It’s only been a month since Ram its all-new 2019 1500 pickup at the Detroit Auto Show back in January, but already the company is rolling out a barrage of special edition models. The Lone Star Edition pickup we saw earlier in the week is now joined by a new Sport model – unfortunately, we won’t be getting this custom truck in the States just yet.
The Canadian-exclusive Sport trim will feature a few new visual cues, both inside and out, that separate it from the standard model. The truck's most defining element comes by way of a monochromatic exterior finish, which is available in nine different colors. The new finish is accented by a black billet bar grille, with a black Ram logo, and black internal bezels in the bi-LED headlights.
Also standard on the 2019 Ram 1500 Sport is a set of black 20-inch aluminum wheels. Buyers can opt for a more robust 22-inch "Black Noise" set, which is available for the first time on 4x4 models. Aluminum accents with black badging and a new "Sport" badge, of course, adorns the tailgate.
In the cabin, the same styling elements carry over. An all-black finish is accented by satin light chrome highlights, real metal trim, and a diamond plate-look center stack borrowed from the Rebel. Not to mention the 8.4-inch Uconnect display, standard on the Sport model. The Ram 1500 Sport can be had either as a Quad or Crew Cab model.
What hasn’t changed is horsepower. The same 5.7-liter Hemi V8 is found under the hood, delivering 395 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and 410 pound-feet (555 Newton-meters) of torque. All that power comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Ram 1500 Sport is offered either as a 4x2 or 4x4 model, with an on-demand transfer case that operates in Auto, 2HI, 4HI, and 4LO settings for all your off-road needs.
Ram doesn’t say how much the new Sport trim will set buyers back, but says that it will go on sale in the second quarter of 2018. Pricing and fuel economy will be released closer to an on-sale date.
Source: Ram
Ram Truck today unveiled the all-new and exclusive-to-Canada 2019 Ram 1500 Sport. Debuting during media day of the Canadian International Autoshow, Ram 1500 Sport is designed specifically for Canadian truck buyers, who have made the ‘Sport’ trim the country’s most popular Ram light-duty model. The all-new Ram Sport features unique exterior design cues, interior treatments and custom options.
“The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 is the strongest, most technological and most capable light-duty truck we have ever built. But we didn’t stop there,” said Reid Bigland, President and CEO, FCA Canada. “We sold over 100,000 Ram products in Canada last year and we pride ourselves on knowing our customers and listening to their needs. That’s why the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Sport is being built exclusively for the Canadian market and why we are confident our truck owners will embrace the unique style and capability it offers.”
The 2019 Ram 1500 Sport is distinguished foremost by its monochromatic exterior, available in nine colours and set off by a black billet bar grille with R-A-M lettering. The all-new, standard bi-LED headlamps wear black internal bezels and are complemented by LED signature daytime running lamps and LED fog lamps. The hood badging and side window surrounds are also blacked-out. An optional Sport hood is available for customers who crave a more aggressive look.
The 2019 Ram 1500 Sport rides on standard black 20-inch aluminum wheels, with optional 22-inch ‘Black Noise’ alloys (available for the first time on 4x4 models). The all-new, dampened aluminum tailgate with integrated spoiler features black badging, plus the new, chiseled all-black Ram’s head logo and a ‘Sport’ badge - reserved exclusively for the Canadian marketplace. An integrated dual exhaust completes the pickup truck’s “Canada-only” look.
The 5.7-litre HEMI V-8 is standard on Ram 1500 Sport. It combines the muscle of 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque with performance-enhancing and fuel-saving technologies that include variable valve timing and cylinder deactivation.
A new generation of TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission is standard and includes more than 40 individual shift maps to optimize fuel economy, performance and drivability. The 2019 Ram 1500 Sport is offered as a 4x2 or 4x4 with an on-demand transfer case with four operating ranges: Auto, 2HI, 4HI and 4LO. The Auto range optimizes the distribution of torque based on vehicle driving conditions, without driver intervention.
Offered as either a Quad or Crew Cab, the Sport model wears a unique all-new Ram 1500 interior. The all-black cabin with black headliner features an exclusive combination of trim touches, including satin light black chrome highlights, real metal trim and a diamond plate-look on the centre stack borrowed from Ram Rebel. The instrument panel and cluster brow are soft-wrapped and features Diesel grey French accent stitching. The closed upper glove box wears a unique ‘Sport’ badge.
Unique to Canada are power heated sport cloth/premium vinyl seats with a special ‘hex’ insert mesh fabric. Optional leather heated and ventilated seats also feature a unique technical embossed texture reserved only for Canada. The 2019 Ram 1500 Sport comes standard with power adjustable pedals, CD player, heated steering wheel and much more. Every Sport comes standard with Ram 1500’s new reconfigurable console with space for a 15-inch laptop or hanging files, sliding front cupholders, fixed rear cupholders and large storage bins. A dual-pane sunroof is available on Crew Cab models, which also offer a reclining rear seat and a flat rear floor, plus 12.7 cm (5 inch) larger in-floor Ram bins that can accommodate a 4-inch drop hitch.
The newest generation of the award-winning 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen is standard on the 2019 Ram 1500 Sport, with features including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The standard 7-inch reconfigurable in-cluster display not only features a unique start-up screen with the “Sport” logo, but also deep-diving information, including fuel economy, trailer braking and status on the available air suspension.
The 2019 Ram 1500 Sport offers over 100 standard and available safety and security features, including standard ParkView back-up camera, push-button start, tire fill alert and a comprehensive electronic stability control system that includes brake assist, hill start assist, rainy day braking, ready alert braking, trailer sway control and much more.
2019 Ram 1500 Sport offers advanced, optional safety features, including Blind-spot Monitoring with trailer detection, as well as the Advanced Safety Group that includes adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning with Stop, Lane Departure Warning, Surround View Camera, automatic high beams and ParkSense Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist. Front and rear park assist is available and sensors are now hidden in the lower portion of the bumper, along with fog lights to improve the aesthetics.
The 2019 Ram 1500 Sport goes on sale in the second quarter of 2018. Pricing and fuel economy will be announced at a later date.