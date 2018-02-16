Hide press release Show press release

Forza Motorsport 7 February Update



Thursday, February 15, 2018

We’re only a couple of months into 2018 and Forza Motorsport 7 is in full gear. Last week we announced our plans for the Forza Racing Championship 2018 Season, which will kick off with our ForzaRC Pre-Season Invitational on March 24.

Today we’re launching the next major update for Forza Motorsport 7. We’re excited to announce that today’s update introduces highly requested features to the game, including our new Spectate and Seed the Grid features. This update also includes a host of improvements across all aspects of the game – from performance improvements in multiplayer to UI enhancements in the Forza Driver’s Cup feature, and many more. For the full list of improvements that are included with this update, check out the full release notes on the Forza Forums.

Finally, we have the Dell Gaming Car Pack – available today as part of the Forza Motorsport 7 Car Pass – which brings seven new vehicles to Forza Motorsport 7’s 700+ vehicle lineup, including the most highly anticipated car in recent Forza memory, the 2018 Bugatti Chiron.

Let’s start off with a look at two blockbuster features arriving in the game today.

Spectate, Seed the Grid & More

We’re happy to introduce both Spectate and Seed the Grid features today, two features that have proven to be among the most heavily requested features from Forza fans. Both features have been re-imagined, rebuilt, and optimized for esports viewing in Forza Motorsport 7.

With Spectate, players can hop into public and private lobbies and view the races as they happen. For Forza Motorsport 7, we’ve put a big emphasis on performance with Spectate. Viewers will notice dramatically improved car movement when spectating races; no stuttering or jittering cars. Live spectating now features the same quality of motion as found when viewing Saved Replays. We’ve also dramatically improved the car positioning. We’ve done away with our old predictive position system which was error-prone. Now, car position in Spectate mode is completely accurate. This increased fidelity eliminates car jittering and phantom collisions, resulting in a dramatically improved viewing experience.

With Forza Motorsport 7’s new Seed the Grid feature, lobby hosts now have the option to set the race grid as they see fit. Before the race, hosts can choose “Grid Order” from the menu to manually reorder the race grid. Hosts can move any player anywhere on the grid and new UI elements highlight additional information on player positioning. Spectating players will automatically be pushed to the back of the grid, regardless of where they are placed in the grid.

In addition to Spectate and Seed the Grid features, we’ve worked hard to improve multiplayer loading and performance in Forza 7. New behind-the-scenes improvements mean that the game loads cars as soon as the player gets onto the track. The result is quicker loading into the track and onto the race.

Spectate and Seed the Grid are fantastic additions to Forza Motorsport 7 and we look forward to seeing what the Forza community does with these new tools. These features are just the start of our commitment both to Forza Motorsport 7 and esports – look to see additional new features arriving in the months ahead. In the meantime, you can get a look at Spectate and Seed the Grid in action with the 2018 Forza Racing Championship Pre-Season Invitational, which will be broadcast live on Mixer on March 24.

Dell Gaming Car Pack

The Dell Gaming Car Pack bring seven new cars to Forza Motorsport 7’s ever-growing garage of 700+ vehicles. All are available to collect, customize and race at 60 fps on Xbox One and Windows 10 and in native 4K on Xbox One X.

Leading off the pack is the already legendary 2018 Bugatti Chiron, one of the most requested cars from Forza fans worldwide. For good reason, too. This is a $3 million technological and engineering marvel that is the successor to Bugatti’s legendary Veyron. Then consider the 2018 Kia Stinger, a game-changing RWD, five-door hatch from Korea that’s making waves as a performance-minded competitor to the big European brands.

Want to expand your race car garage? The 2016 Audi #17 Rotek Racing TTRS is a Pikes Peak Hillclimb record holder and the 2017 Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3 #7 has contributed to Aston Martin’s legendary race history. Or go back in Aussie muscle car history and experience the Bathurst-winning 1968 Holden HK Monaro GTS 327. Mopar fans will also find two new heavyweights to wield in the 2017 Ram Power Wagon and 2018 Dodge Durango SRT.

Here’s a closer look at each of the vehicles in the Dell Gaming Car Pack.

2018 Bugatti Chiron

The Chiron may represent the absolute peak of performance of the internal-combustion engine, especially when you consider the astounding engineering feats that have gone into its construction. The Chiron has four turbos, ten radiators; it can achieve an electronically-limited top speed of 261 mph, and can consume its 26.4 gallon fuel tank in less than seven minutes. Sure, the Chiron can launch from 100-200 mph with what feels like the accelerating force of a ballistic missile, but this Bugatti hypercar is also renowned for outstanding handling, thanks in part to the all-new carbon-fiber monocoque chassis. There are many more statistics to consider, but the best way to experience this milestone in automotive engineering is to drive it.











2018 Kia Stinger

When Korean carmaker Kia tries to butt heads with the Germans, the Kia Stinger proves they don’t pull any punches. First off, the “point” of the Stinger comes straight from former BMW M-division head Albert Biermann, who has been leading the company’s charge into performance vehicles. You can also thank Peter Schreyer – formerly of Audi and Volkswagen – for the Stinger’s sharp looks. The Stinger’s looks may grab you, but the real knock-out is in the way it drives. Rear-wheel-drive and a 365-horsepower, twin-turbo V6 places the Stinger head-to-head against the renowned European sport sedans. This Stinger is Kia’s statement that they can do more than bring affordability to the car market; they are out to prove that refined performance is not the sole purview of Europe.

2016 Audi #17 Rotek Racing TT RS

The Pikes Peak International Hillclimb is one of the most historic and iconic American racing challenges. Since 1916 racers have been taking on the mountain road that stretches 12.42 miles and climbs in elevation nearly 5,000 feet to the peak at 14,110 feet. Robb Holland took his VLN (Veranstaltergemeinschaft Langstreckenpokal Nürburgring) spec Rotek Racing TTRS to Pikes Peak with the intention of setting a new front-wheel-drive record. This is an endurance racer with long gearing for the Green Hell’s long straights. The team did not modify it for the record attempt. With just 380-horsepower – which according to Holland, dwindled to around 250 at altitude– the team met their goal and set a new FWD record time of 10:56.878, shattering the previous record by nearly a minute.

2017 Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3 #7

The Aston Martin brand was founded on motorsport when Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford began racing specials at Aston Hill near Aston Clinton in 1913. Since then, the manufacturer has competed in and won countless races. Aston Martin Racing has won more than fifty races since returning to competition in 2004. Those wins have come across all classes they have competed in, with a high point being a win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in GTE-AM in 2017. The team went on to win the FIA-WEC GTE-AM class title in 2017 as well. Danish driver Christina Nielsen raced the #7 TRG-Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage in the GTA class in World Challenge in its Royal Purple/Orion livery. She is just one of the drivers that continue to make this prestigious brand respected both on the track and off.

2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon

The workhorse of the Ram line has a history that dates back to 1946 as the first civilian four-by-four truck. The new Power Wagon carries on that legendary role with the aid of new technology like a detachable anti-roll bar and the Articulink system that increases axle range of motion 26 inches at the front wheels. At more than 7,000 pounds this is a heavy-weight contender in every aspect. To move all that mass, you will of course find a HEMI with more than 400-horsepower, more than enough for any job, on the track of off.

1968 Holden HK Monaro GTS 327

If you love Australian muscle cars, the HK Monaro GTS is probably the one you want. It brought the Chevy 327 V8 into the Monaro line and it was the first Holden to win at the monumental Bathurst race. Bruce McPhee drove his to the race, drove all but one lap – his co-driver Barry Mullholland put in one lap while McPhee ate lunch -- won, then drove it home. It was the first Holden muscle car, it had the fast and sexy lines to go with its racing proven excellence, it had a four on the floor, and front-disc brakes. It took gusto to race a car like this at Mount Panorama, and even though performance is what you expect from the late 1960s, there is a heart and soul that bred a generation of Chevy-powered Holden fans.

2018 Dodge Durango SRT

The SRT Durango with its 6.4-liter HEMI does more than haul passengers; it just plain hauls. Proven at Virginia International Raceway, the SRT team tested performance upgrades that delivered faster laps. This Durango is not built for water-crossings or puddle-jumping; it’s built to show its stuff on the street or the track. The Dodge Street and Racing Technology division has a habit of doing more than just delivering more horsepower than you can shake a stick at, they create a whole package that transforms a full-size SUV into a track-devouring monster.