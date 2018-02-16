Nissan will be officially showing its new Altima sedan next month in New York. Up until now, we’ve been kept mostly in the dark as to the details surrounding the new sedan – apart from a quick teaser video and a few well covered-up prototypes – but now a new set of images shows off the interior of the Altima in full. Finally.

Spy photographers captured the uncovered cabin of the 2019 Altima, displaying a new tablet-like infotainment screen – the first of its kind in the Nissan lineup. The new setup will still use Nissan’s existing infotainment system, while also adopting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities onto the new larger screen, as well as Nissan’s ProPilot semi-autonomous driving system. The materials appear to be well upgraded, too.

Already we know the new Altima will be dramatically different from the outgoing model. With design cues inspired by the V Motion 2.0 concept, the sedan should share a number of cues with the larger Maxima, as well as the new Rogue and Murano SUVs. Underneath all that camouflage we can make out the Vmotion grille and distinctive new design cues.

Performance-wise, nearly all of the details remain a mystery. We expect the Altima to feature a forced-induction four-cylinder, in line with some of its closest competitors, and potentially a more-powerful V6 towards the top end of the range. Like the Maxima, expect a CVT as well.

The new Altima will show up in just a few weeks at the New York Auto Show. And it’s a fitting debut, according to Nissan "New Yorkers have always loved the Altima, making the Northeast region the most popular market for Nissan's best-selling sedan and NYIAS the ideal place to reveal the next generation.” Keep your eyes peeled for the new sedan when doors open to the press on March 28.

Source: Automedia