Want to be just like James Bond? Of course you do. The British Secret Service agent has been gracing movie screens since 1962, and in that time we’ve seen him drive some of the most amazing cars on the planet – everything from Aston Martins to Lotus submarines. In this case, the former is heading to auction, and though it wasn’t actually driven in a Bond film, it was owned by arguably the most famous Bond actor date, Daniel Craig.

The bespoke Midnight Blue Vanquish with a matching Deep Blue leather interior will be offered at the upcoming Christie’s auction. Appropriately numbered 007, the 2014 Aston Martin will cross the auction black on April 20 at the Christie’s New York sale. Proceeds from the auction will benefit The Opportunity Network, a non-profit organization that helps young people with career development.

The car in question, a 2014 Centenary Edition built to honor the marque’s 100th anniversary, was further customized by Daniel Craig in partnership with Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer. While the standard Vanquish goes for just around $300,000, this one is a bit pricier. Estimated cost at auction is somewhere between $400,000 to $600,000.

"This Aston Martin Vanquish is a tour de force of automobile engineering and a distinct pleasure to drive," says Daniel Craig. "While I will miss it, I am keen to further the very important work of The Opportunity Network with its sale."

Of course, like all examples of the Vanquish before it, this one comes powered by a 6.0-liter V12 delivering 565 horsepower (421 kilowatts) and 457 pound-feet (620 Newton-meters) of torque, paired to an automatic transmission. Top speed is listed at 183 miles per hour (295 kilometers per hour). If you’re in the market, head to the Christie’s New York Sale on April 20.

Source: Christie's