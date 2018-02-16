The one-of-a-kind sports car will head to the Christie's New York auction on April 20.
Want to be just like James Bond? Of course you do. The British Secret Service agent has been gracing movie screens since 1962, and in that time we’ve seen him drive some of the most amazing cars on the planet – everything from Aston Martins to Lotus submarines. In this case, the former is heading to auction, and though it wasn’t actually driven in a Bond film, it was owned by arguably the most famous Bond actor date, Daniel Craig.
The bespoke Midnight Blue Vanquish with a matching Deep Blue leather interior will be offered at the upcoming Christie’s auction. Appropriately numbered 007, the 2014 Aston Martin will cross the auction black on April 20 at the Christie’s New York sale. Proceeds from the auction will benefit The Opportunity Network, a non-profit organization that helps young people with career development.
The car in question, a 2014 Centenary Edition built to honor the marque’s 100th anniversary, was further customized by Daniel Craig in partnership with Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer. While the standard Vanquish goes for just around $300,000, this one is a bit pricier. Estimated cost at auction is somewhere between $400,000 to $600,000.
"This Aston Martin Vanquish is a tour de force of automobile engineering and a distinct pleasure to drive," says Daniel Craig. "While I will miss it, I am keen to further the very important work of The Opportunity Network with its sale."
Of course, like all examples of the Vanquish before it, this one comes powered by a 6.0-liter V12 delivering 565 horsepower (421 kilowatts) and 457 pound-feet (620 Newton-meters) of torque, paired to an automatic transmission. Top speed is listed at 183 miles per hour (295 kilometers per hour). If you’re in the market, head to the Christie’s New York Sale on April 20.
Source: Christie's
The bespoke, midnight-blue 2014 Centenary Edition Vanquish — numbered 007 — will be offered on 20 April in New York. Sale proceeds will benefit The Opportunity Network, which helps young people with career development.
On 20 April an Aston Martin 2014 Centenary Edition Vanquish, numbered 007 and belonging to actor Daniel Craig, will be offered in The Exceptional Sale at Christie’s in New York. All proceeds will benefit The Opportunity Network, a non-profit organisation that provides young people with pathways to career development.
The limited-edition car was further customised by Craig in partnership with Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer. Estimated at $400,000-600,000, the car is left-hand drive and street-ready.
‘This Aston Martin Vanquish is a tour de force of automobile engineering and a distinct pleasure to drive,’ says Craig. ‘While I will miss it, I am keen to further the very important work of The Opportunity Network with its sale.’
In 2014, Aston Martin created just 100 examples worldwide of the Centenary Edition Vanquish to celebrate the firm’s 100th anniversary. Designed and hand-built at Aston Martin’s global headquarters in Warwickshire, England, the Vanquish features a 6.0-litre V12 petrol engine and an automatic gearbox. The car has a lightweight bonded aluminium structure combined with a motorsport-inspired carbon-fibre exterior, while the handcrafted interior was crafted from fine luxury leathers, carbon fibre and aluminium. The Centenary Edition Vanquish has a top speed of 183 mph.
The car features a bespoke exterior and interior directed by Marek Reichman in collaboration with Daniel Craig. Craig’s preference for denim and dark colours resulted in the unique midnight-blue exterior and deep blue, hand-stitched, luxury leather interior.
The Aston Martin will be on view at Christie’s Los Angeles gallery from 27 February until 3 March, ahead of the preview and auction in New York. The winning bidder will also have the opportunity to visit the Aston Martin Headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, and meet with Reichman for a behind-the-scenes tour of the production facilities, including the chance to observe each step of the car’s manufacturing from start to finish.
Launched in London in 2008, The Exceptional Sale is a highly selective, tightly curated auction of decorative arts masterpieces and significant cultural icons. ‘We are thrilled at the chance to support Daniel Craig’s generosity to The Opportunity Network with the offer of this unique and gorgeous sports car,’ says Becky MacGuire, the sale’s director. ‘With its pristine condition, exceptional craftsmanship and impeccable provenance, the Aston Martin fits perfectly into Christie’s masterpiece sale. It’s like a 21st-century sculpture that comes equipped with an incredibly fine engine.’