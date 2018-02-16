The sedan looks bigger on the road with other traffic than it does alone on the street in earlier spy shots.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe will premiere soon at the Geneva Motor Show in March, and it'll add a stylish entry to the performance division's lineup. A new video provides a good look at the upcoming liftback sedan (don't believe Mercedes' "coupe" jargon) on the road. 

More Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe News:

The GT Coupe takes over the role of the CLS 63 in the lineup by offering a mix of attractive looks and powerful performance in a single, opulent package. This test mule's swoopy appearance looks great on the street with other traffic. Mercedes' engineers keep the camouflage on this vehicle to a relative minimum. There's still some work to do, though. For example, the headlights remain under partial concealment, and the final exhaust pipes are not yet in place. 

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Wind Tunnel Testing
7 photos
Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Wind Tunnel Testing Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Wind Tunnel Testing Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Wind Tunnel Testing Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Wind Tunnel Testing Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Wind Tunnel Testing AMG GT Coupe Active Aero Testing Mercedes-AMG Active Aero testing

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Explore Reviews

More photos

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spy photos
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spy photos
Mercedes-AMG GT Sedan Spy Photos
Mercedes-AMG GT Sedan Spy Photos
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Sedan spy photos
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Sedan spy photos
Mercedes-AMG GT Sedan Spy Shots
Mercedes-AMG GT Sedan Spy Shots
Mercedes-AMG GT S by Starke USA
Mercedes-AMG GT S by Starke USA
Production Mercedes-AMG GT4 Spy Camo
Production Mercedes-AMG GT4 Spy Camo

Mercedes recently teased the GT Coupe's ability to cut through the air by showing it in the wind tunnel (see above). When extra downforce is necessary, an active rear spoiler can extend from the downward sloping tail. 

At launch, the GT Coupe will use a version of AMG's familiar 4.0-liter biturbo V8 that will probably have over 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). Later, the range-topping variant will reportedly use a plug-in-hybrid version with this engine to produce over 800 hp (597 kW).

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spy photo
6 photos
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spy photo 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spy photo 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spy photo 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spy photo 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spy photo 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe spy photo

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Explore Reviews

More photos

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Wind Tunnel Testing
Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Wind Tunnel Testing
Mercedes-AMG GT Sedan Spy Photos
Mercedes-AMG GT Sedan Spy Photos
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Sedan spy photos
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Sedan spy photos
Mercedes-AMG GT Sedan Spy Shots
Mercedes-AMG GT Sedan Spy Shots
Mercedes-AMG GT S by Starke USA
Mercedes-AMG GT S by Starke USA
Production Mercedes-AMG GT4 Spy Camo
Production Mercedes-AMG GT4 Spy Camo

Inside, the sedan will be a very nice place to take a ride. Mercedes' panoramic display setup with digital screens for the instruments and infotainment will provide lots of tech for the driver and front passenger to enjoy. Fine leather and high-end trims will appoint the cabin, too. 

After premiering at the Geneva Motor Show, the GT Coupe will go on sale before the end of the year. 

Source: walkoART - Videos