The Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe will premiere soon at the Geneva Motor Show in March, and it'll add a stylish entry to the performance division's lineup. A new video provides a good look at the upcoming liftback sedan (don't believe Mercedes' "coupe" jargon) on the road.

The GT Coupe takes over the role of the CLS 63 in the lineup by offering a mix of attractive looks and powerful performance in a single, opulent package. This test mule's swoopy appearance looks great on the street with other traffic. Mercedes' engineers keep the camouflage on this vehicle to a relative minimum. There's still some work to do, though. For example, the headlights remain under partial concealment, and the final exhaust pipes are not yet in place.

Mercedes recently teased the GT Coupe's ability to cut through the air by showing it in the wind tunnel (see above). When extra downforce is necessary, an active rear spoiler can extend from the downward sloping tail.

At launch, the GT Coupe will use a version of AMG's familiar 4.0-liter biturbo V8 that will probably have over 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). Later, the range-topping variant will reportedly use a plug-in-hybrid version with this engine to produce over 800 hp (597 kW).

Inside, the sedan will be a very nice place to take a ride. Mercedes' panoramic display setup with digital screens for the instruments and infotainment will provide lots of tech for the driver and front passenger to enjoy. Fine leather and high-end trims will appoint the cabin, too.

After premiering at the Geneva Motor Show, the GT Coupe will go on sale before the end of the year.

Source: walkoART - Videos