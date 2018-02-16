The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class will launch later this year with three new engines, but the real highlight of the range will take a little longer to premiere when the German brand will unveil the high-performance AMG variants of its compact model. According to Australia's Motor, even the less potent A35 AMG variant will allegedly pack around 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters). Earlier rumors had indicated this powertrain would have closer to 300 hp (224 kW).

The A35 will reportedly combine a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with an electrically assisted turbocharger and running on Mercedes' 48-volt mild hybrid system. The company's 4Matic all-wheel drive will handle the duty of getting the output to the road. The setup should allow the hot hatch to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in about 5 seconds or less. Spy shots show other performance upgrades like a lower ride height and cross-drilled brake rotors.

The hotter A45 would allegedly use this setup, too. However, extra boost could push the output to between 402 hp and 469 hp (300 kW to 350 kW).

According to Motor, the move to an electrically assisted turbo and mild-hybrid powertrain is Mercedes' effort to maintain performance and meet ever-tightening emissions rules.

After a recent online debut, the standard trims of the A-Class will make a public appearance at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show in March. The A35 will likely debut before the end of the year, and the A45 will probably come in 2019.

The United States won't get any of these models in hot hatches, though, because the five-door variant won't come to the country. Instead, the powertrains will be under the hood of the forthcoming A-Class sedan version. Later, there will be a more stylish CLA variant. Plus, buyers will be able to get some of the engines in the GLA- and GLB-Class compact crossovers.

Source: Motor