Gran Turismo revealed to its players a whole new world of eclectic Japanese Domestic Market (or JDM) specials, many of which have become legends in their own right. But the video game was about more than just Japanese cars; British exotica such as the Aston Martin DB7 was among the models available to play.

Out in the real world, these cars represent an affordable route into Aston ownership. The six-cylinder models are more attainable and not a whole lot slower on paper than the more valuable V12-powered Vantages. Ian Callum’s timeless styling still looks good, and if you’re looking for a sophisticated alternative to a contemporary 911 this is the car for you.