From the Aston Martin DB7 to the TVR Griffith 500, these are the ten coolest cars from the Gran Turismo game you could (and should) buy.
In the last 20 years, Gran Turismo has been dictating the standards in terms of graphics, physics, and community engagement in the world of racing video games. It can actually make you a better driver or make your dreams come true through the GT Academy. Two decades since it was first launched, we take a look at the real-world automotive heroes from the video game you should buy now.
Click the "next" button on the slideshow above to browse through the cars. Enjoy!