Formula 1 and Pirelli have teamed up to offer visitors to Grands Prix the chance to lap the track in an Aston Martin or McLaren, with an F1 star at the wheel. Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Stoffel Vandoorne, and Mika Hakkinen are all thought to be in line to drive the supercars.

Pirelli Hot Laps is something F1 hopes will allow fans to get closer to a real track experience. It follows the introduction of the F1 Experience two-seater F1 rides last season, which will continue this season with an updated car.

"The Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Laps program represents a new opportunity to allow Formula 1 fans to get closer to a real track experience. The once-in-a-lifetime experience of being driven at speed by a racing driver at iconic race circuits in dream cars is truly unique," said Sean Bratches, Managing Director, Commercial Operations at Formula 1. "We are seeking to be fan first and this is yet another example of our efforts to that end. This is also a demonstration of our capabilities to provide more value to partners like Pirelli and the Formula 1 teams."

While McLaren and Red Bull sponsor Aston Martin have signed up to be a part of the scheme, more manufacturers are set to join.

"We’re excited to be one of the leading car companies in F1 to engage in the Pirelli Hot Laps program. We welcome the opportunity to bring a new dimension to the F1 experience for our fans and customers," said Simon Sproule, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Aston Martin Lagonda.

"McLaren is proud to support this initiative to bring people closer to the sport, our team and our special sportscars and supercars, providing people with a unique and unprecedented experience in a McLaren they will remember forever," added John Allert, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Technology Group.

Source: Pirelli