SUBARU OF AMERICA® ANNOUNCES PRICING ON ALL-NEW 2019 ASCENT 3-ROW SUV



Largest Subaru ever with choice of 7- or 8- passenger configurations

Pricing begins at $31,995

Standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and X-Mode

EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology standard

All-new turbocharged 260-hp BOXER® engine

5,000 lb. maximum towing capacity

New 4G LTE™ Wi-Fi

Ascent to be built in Lafayette, IN

Subaru of America Inc., today announced pricing on the all-new Subaru Ascent. The highly anticipated three-row SUV is the biggest Subaru ever built. Expanding on renowned Subaru strengths, the Ascent delivers an unparalleled driving experience with a spacious interior, comfortable and flexible seating options and a host of new safety, driver assist and in-vehicle technologies. The Ascent is priced from $31,995 and arrives at retailers this Summer.

The Ascent offers three rows of seating, with available bench or captain’s chairs in the second row. The SUV is built on a strengthened and extended version of the Subaru Global Platform. Powered by an all-new 2.4-liter BOXER engine, the Ascent comes with a new version of Subaru’s high-torque Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) and legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive– all wrapped in a stylish and rugged design with a commanding presence. Manufacturer’s estimated fuel economy for the base and Premium models with standard equipment is up to 21 city/ 27 highway/ 23 combined for a 500+ mile cruising range. Models equipped with 20” wheels achieve manufacturer’s estimated fuel economy of 20 city/ 26 highway/22 combined. The U.S.-built Ascent is available in base, Premium, Limited and Touring trim lines.

The Family-focused SUV

With a 113.8-in. wheelbase, the Ascent is the largest Subaru ever built and is the mobile headquarters for the entire family. With up to 153.5 cubic feet of passenger volume and up to 86.5 cubic feet of cargo space, the Ascent provides ample room for every passenger and their gear. Rear doors open 75-degrees for convenient access to the third row. With 19 standard cup and bottle holders, every passenger’s beverage is secure and close at hand.

The new Subaru Global Platform integrates new framework with optimized cross sections and highly-stiffened joints between structures to enhance straight-line stability, agility, and ride comfort while suppressing noise, vibration and harshness. The Ascent provides a refined, quiet ride thanks to comprehensive soundproofing measures, including an acoustic windshield and front door glass.

The Ascent is the most versatile Subaru ever with up to nine unique seating configurations and two rows of 60/40 split flat-folding seats offering up to 86.5 cubic feet of cargo space. The Ascent comes standard with a second-row bench seat, providing room for up to 8 passengers. Premium option packages and Limited trim offer a choice of second row captain chairs at no additional charge to provide occupants with easier access to the third-row. The standard roof rails fit a number of accessories for carrying items such as cargo, bicycles and kayaks.

Performance and Capability

The 2019 Ascent offers the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, 18- inch wheels and four-wheel independent suspension. The 8.7 inches of ground clearance for all models is greater than many SUVs, yet the Ascent maintains a comfortably low step-in height for both front and rear passenger entry.

Ascent is powered by an all-new 2.4-liter BOXER engine that uses a combination of direct fuel injection, high compression (10.6:1), Dual Active Valve Control System (DAVCS), a twin-scroll turbocharger and an intercooler to achieve outstanding performance and high efficiency. The engine produces 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm, accompanied by a broad torque curve that peaks at 277 lb.ft. over a 2,000-4,800-rpm engine speed range. All Ascents are paired with a high-torque Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters as well as X-Mode® with Hill Descent Control. This powertrain allows up to 5,000-lb. towing capacity, the most of any Subaru in history. Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) helps to maintain vehicle stability while towing. The TSA system utilizes yaw sensors to monitor trailer sway and then can brake individual wheels to stabilize the vehicle and trailer.

Available in-car Wi-Fi connectivity provides smooth internet access via high-speed 4G LTE communications, broadening the range of entertainment options available to occupants using smart devices.

SUBARU STARLINK™ Connected Services now offers remote engine start from a cell phone (on models with push-button start); concierge service; anti-theft vehicle immobilizer with flashing vehicle security lights; child safety functions including geofencing, speed alert and curfew; and firmware updates over the air.

Also available is the Safety Plus package that offers SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, maintenance notifications, monthly vehicle health report, and diagnostic alerts. The Safety Plus & Security Plus upgrade package adds stolen vehicle recovery service, vehicle security alarm notification, remote lock/unlock, remote horn and lights and remote vehicle locator.

Advanced Safety Features

The 2019 Ascent comes standard with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology that includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, and new, available EyeSight Assist Monitor (EAM) which provides a heads-up display of EyeSight system warnings and system status data on the windshield. Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are also available. High Beam Assist automatically activates and deactivates the high beams when the system detects a vehicle ahead or an oncoming vehicle. The 2019 Ascent also offers available Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB) that applies the vehicle’s brakes if an obstacle is detected while reversing.

Inside, the Ascent fills out its safety roster with the Subaru Advanced Frontal Airbags, a driver’s knee airbag, standard front side pelvis/torso airbags and side curtain airbags that offer front and rear outboard seat coverage. In emergency braking, Brake Assist immediately applies pressure up to the ABS limit to help increase braking effectiveness. The Brake Override System ensures that the engine power will be cut when the brake pedal and accelerator are pressed simultaneously.

Four Trim Levels

The 2019 Subaru Ascent will be offered in four trim levels: base, Premium, Limited and Touring.

The $31,995 base trim starts with an extensive list of standard features that includes Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and X-Mode; EyeSight Driver Assist Technology; SUBARU STARLINK 6.5” Multimedia system with Android™ Auto and Apple CarPlay™; four USB ports; three zone automatic climate control; automatic power door locks and power side mirrors; raised roof rails; second-row bench seat (8 passengers); 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with silver finish: 19 cupholders; multi-function display; and security system with engine immobilizer. Standard on all models is Auto Vehicle Hold which keeps the vehicle in position at a stop so the driver does not need to continuously depress the brake pedal. For the first time in a Subaru, a convex cabin-view mirror that allows the driver and front passenger to view occupants in the second and third row is standard equipment.

Priced from $34,195, Premium trim adds Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; towing capability up to 5,000 lb.; power driver seat; unique spill-repellent cloth upholstery; SUBARU STARLINK 8.0” Multimedia Plus system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; Wi-Fi connectivity; body-color side mirrors; privacy glass; leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle; rear seat climate controls; 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with gray machine finish; and the All-Weather Package with heated exterior mirrors, 3-mode heated front seats and windshield wiper de-icer.

Stepping up to the Premium trim also allows wider option availability, including second-row captain’s chairs; RAB; 20-inch wheels in dark gray with machine finish; and a power rear gate with height memory. Also available are Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; auto dimming rear view compass mirror with HomeLink; panoramic moonroof; SUBARU STARLINK 8.0” Multimedia Navigation system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; and a stowable cargo cover.

The well-equipped $38,995 Limited includes all Premium trim features and adds leather-trimmed upholstery as well as second-row captain chairs or bench seating at no additional charge. Limited trims receive LED Steering Responsive Headlights with High Beam Assist, LED fog lights and new second-row retractable sunshades. Also, standard are 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels in dark gray with machine finish. Additionally, lower door cladding with chrome accents and body-color side mirrors with integrated turn signals; driver’s seat adjustable thigh support; RAB; power rear gate with height memory; and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start are included. Two additional USB ports are added to Limited, to bring the total number to six.

The top of the line Touring model is distinguished by satin silver side mirrors with integrated turn signals, chrome door handles, chrome front underguard and rear bumper protector. The unique interior features luxurious Java Brown leather seats and upholstery; upgraded leather heated steering wheel and woodgrain-pattern matte finish accent trim. Standard three-mode ventilated driver and front passenger seats enhance the comfort in the Touring model. A 120-volt power outlet and up to 8 USB ports are available for charging tablets, phones and laptops. The Touring adds the 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system, Harman Kardon Quantum Logic surround sound system with 14 speakers, panoramic power moonroof and rain-sensing wipers. To improve the driver’s view, a unique Smart Rear-View Mirror and a 180-degree front-view camera complete Touring’s comprehensive list of features. The Subaru Ascent Touring is priced at $44,695.

The all-new Ascent is built in Subaru’s plant in Indiana along with the Outback, Legacy and Impreza.

2019 SUBARU ASCENT Model/Trim Seating 7-passenger 8-passenger Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + Destination & Delivery Ascent 8-p CVT ‘01 $31,995 $32,970 Ascent Premium 8-p CVT 11 12 14 $34,195 $35,655 $38,455 $35,170 $36,630 $39,430 Ascent Premium 7-p CVT 12 14 $$$35,655 $38,455 $36,630 $39,430 Ascent Limited 8-p CVT 21, 23 $38,995 $39,970 Ascent Limited 7-p CVT 21, 23 $38,995 $39,970 Ascent Touring 7-p CVT 31 $44,695 $45,670









