The long-awaited Toyota Supra will make its return on March 6 at the Geneva Motor Show. Toyota has already teased the legendary sports car’s return with a dark silhouette that shows nothing more than the rear of the car and a massive spoiler, but now new images from a Japanese magazine suggest that the Supra has been leaked in its entirety.

Thanks to images from the publication Best Car Magazine, by way of the Supra MKV forum, photos show what appears to be a full-page spread on the new Supra concept, both in road and racing form, set to make its debut in Geneva in less than a month. The vehicles draw much of their inspiration from the FT-1 concept, of course, with the race-ready GTE version sporting a massive rear wing like the one pictured in the teaser.

The magazine even goes so far as to list specs, further confirming its initial reports of a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six producing 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque. That setup supposedly comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

But we remain skeptical; this isn’t the first time that a magazine has "leaked" an upcoming new supercar or sports car. Back in August, the publication AutoBild suggested that a new Nissan 390Z and Mazda RX-7 would show alongside the Supra up at the Tokyo Motor Show. Of course, none of them did. This new Supra leak feels like more of the same – but we’ll have to wait until Geneva to know for sure.

What we do know about the new Supra is that it has been long in the making. The sports car has been spied multiple times, even alongside the BMW Z4 with which it will share its platform, both on the road and on the Nurburgring. We'll know more when the vehicle makes its debut on March 6.

Source: Best Car Magazine