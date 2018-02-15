The last time our spies caught the new Bentley Continental GTC on camera was in November 2017 when the opulent droptop was being tested with the roof down, despite temperatures of well below 0 degrees Celsius. A different prototype has been spotted this week in snowy northern Europe, and as you can see, the electrically folding fabric roof was in position this time around.

Like before, the test vehicle was not covered by camouflage in the conventional sense of the word as this was more of a thin body wrap with an arctic theme to hide the sensuous lines of the luxurious convertible. Having seen the stunning coupe, we don’t need a crystal ball to see into the future of the roofless model and its design.

The “12” adorning the front fender is a telltale sign the prototype was being tested with the biturbo 6.0-liter W12 engine developing 626 horsepower (467 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) in the coupe and it should be the same story with the cabrio. While the Continental GT with the fixed metal roof catapults itself to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.7 seconds, the GTC will be a tad slower due to a slightly higher weight commanded by the increased complexity of the roof and the extra reinforcements necessary.

Beyond the W12, Bentley is expected to downsize to a V8 as seen in the new Bentayga version fitted with a biturbo 4.0-liter good for 542 horsepower (404 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters). A plug-in hybrid powertrain is also in the offing and is expected to combine a 2.9-liter V6 with an electric motor sourced from the Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid. Combined output should be of more than 450 hp.

It’s worth mentioning that our spies also saw the next-generation Flying Spur, which was being benchmarked against the Mercedes S-Class and the more luxurious and slightly longer Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. We will see the two new models from Crewe later this year, with one of them likely en route to the Geneva Motor Show next month while the other could make an appearance in October in Paris.

Photos: CarPix