CITROËN REVEALS THE 3rd GENERATION OF BERLINGO : CITROËN’S FULL DNA AND ENHANCED INTELLIGENCE FOR EVEN MORE PRACTICALITY AND COMFORT

In 1996, Citroën created the ‘Leisure Activity Vehicle’ segment. Today the marque unveils the third-generation Citroën Berlingo Multispace, which continues the story with its original, simple and functional styling. New Citroën Berlingo Multispace has been updated in terms of design and comfort, reinforcing the fresh spirit and practicality behind the success of the iconic model, which has sold over 1.7 million units. New Berlingo Multispace features all the brand markers of Citroën design with a new body that gives it a robust and cheerful appearance. New Berlingo Multispace also sees the introduction of the smooth and efficient EAT8 (8-speed) automatic gearbox. This latest Citroën model will make its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show next month and will go ‘on sale’ during the second half of 2018.

With the reveal of New Berlingo Multispace, the Citroën brand is updating an icon in the ‘Leisure Activity Vehicle’ (LAV) segment, which it created 22 years ago. The new model, which will make its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, offers an optimum combination of design, comfort and ease of use. As well as three independent and easily folding rear seats (row two), the model features a flat floor through to the folding front passenger seat, 19 driving assistance technologies, four connectivity technologies and latest-generation engines such as the new BlueHDi 130 1.5 diesel unit, and the new EAT8 (8-speed) automatic gearbox. New Berlingo Multispace will be available in two sizes, M and XL, measuring 4.40m and 4.75m in length respectively, with five and seven seats.

NEW GENERATION OF AN AUTOMOTIVE ICON

Berlingo is a benchmark model, which in some countries is the name used to refer to the segment, in the same way that ‘Googling’ is used to refer to a web search. With three independent rear seats, the Modutop® multi-function roof and an opening rear window built into the tailgate, New Berlingo Multispace continues to be a major player in the segment. The versatile and practical model has seen many innovations over time, to ensure it always stood apart and remained the leader in its market.

With this latest version, the Berlingo Multispace has been transformed, once again, to bring motorists even more style, comfort and functionality.

The Berlingo is as successful as ever, with the second-generation Multispace and LCV models that were launched in 2008. Over 165,000 units were produced in 2017, following what was already a record year in 2016. The top-selling Citroën model in nearly 17 countries last year, the Berlingo remains the brand's second best-seller behind the C3. In Europe, the Multispace version is the second best selling leisure activity vehicle and remains in the top three in its segment as an LCV. Since its initial launch in 1996, Citroën has produced more than 3.3 million Berlingo vehicles.

With the third-generation passenger version of the Berlingo, Citroën is unveiling a major model both for the brand and for its segment. A multi-faceted vehicle, New Citroën Berlingo Multispace is a smart buy for families or seniors with active lifestyles who are looking for exceptional space, practicality and simplicity of use. The new leisure activity vehicle is a true and faithful reflection of the brand's new signature, ‘Inspired By You’.

STRONG CHARACTER: BODY STYLING AND STYLISTIC CODES OF THE NEW CITROËN

New Citroën Berlingo Multispace is more modern than ever and boasts the robust and forceful attitude of a go-anywhere vehicle, while losing none of its fresh and distinctive personality:

New body styling with a more forward-set windscreen and a higher and shorter front end, achieved notably through the use of the EMP2 platform

A front end design that is consistent with the identity of the Citroën brand with the two-tier light signature and front fog lights

Flowing body styling with Airbump® panels at the bottom of the doors

An uncluttered, typically Citroën interior, with a light and airy feel, and several interior ambiances

Personalisation options with an ‘XTR Pack’ and touches of colour

Two sizes, M and XL, with body lengths of 4.40m and 4.75m, with five and seven seats.

MORE INTELLIGENCE FOR MORE EASE OF USE AND WELL-BEING ON BOARD

New Citroën Berlingo Multispace builds on its existing strengths to offer optimum everyday ease of use:

Outstanding modularity with three individual seats in the rear that can be folded down with a simple movement using the Magic Flat® controls* in the boot. Combined with a folding front passenger seat, this feature provides a perfectly flat floor and a load length of up to 2.70m for the M version and 3.05m for the XL model

Two wide sliding side doors with electric windows

Class-leading boot volume, increased by 100-litres to 775-litres for the M version. The boot is easily accessible thanks to the opening rear window in the tailgate and two different height positions for the luggage cover

28 large and ingenious storage spaces such as the new-generation Modutop® multi-function roof that also lets more light into the cabin. The ‘Top Box’ glove box is unique to the segment thanks to the ‘Airbag in Roof’ system.

New Citroën Berlingo Multispace also gains new features by adopting:

The EMP2 platform at the front of the vehicle, improving manoeuvrability (electric power steering, turning circle), and providing for the latest driving assistance technologies. The rear part of the platform has been maintained from the previous version for extra load volume and to preserve body width between the wheel arches

19 driving assistance technologies, including Colour Head-up Display, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop function, Electric Parking Brake, Reversing Camera with Top Rear Vision, Grip Control® with Hill Descent Assist and Trailer Stability Control

Four connectivity technologies including an 8-inch touchscreen with Citroën Connect Nav and Wireless Smartphone Charging

Suspension settings benefiting from all of Citroën's know-how for peerless comfort

A broad range of high-performance engines including the new BlueHDi 130 1.5 diesel and PureTech 1.2 petrol powertrains.

* Folding individual seats (row two) from launch. Magic Flat® controls available from spring 2019.

01 - NEW BERLINGO MULTISPACE: NEW GENERATION OF AN AUTOMOTIVE ICON

A NEW VERSION OF THE SEGMENT BENCHMARK VEHICLE

New Citroën Berlingo Multispace possesses a unique attitude and raises the bar even higher in terms of design, functionality and comfort. Determined to gain the loyalty of its current customers, New Citroën Berlingo Multispace is inspired by the everyday needs of freedom-loving couples and families. The new generation model perfectly illustrates the new brand tagline, ‘Inspired By You’, and the advertising slogan, “We didn't invent the family, but we did invent the car to go with it". New Berlingo Multispace underscores the brand's determination to make motorists' lives seamless and even more enjoyable.

New Citroën Berlingo Multispace features more modernity, comfort and practicality, all the qualities for winning over new customers too. Key targets include economically active or retired couples, with or without children, living around towns or in the country, and fans of sports such as cycling or hiking and outdoor leisure pursuits such as gardening and DIY.

A MAJOR PLAYER FOR THE SEGMENT AND THE BRAND

A major model for the brand and for the LAV segment, the third-generation Berlingo Multispace represents the start of a new international product offensive for Citroën. With this new product offering in 2018, Citroën is capitalising on the name, history and strengths of its leisure activity vehicle and targeting even better performances in the European market.

02 - STRONG CHARACTER: BODY STYLING AND STYLISTIC CODES OF THE NEW CITROËN

A LIKEABLE AND DISTINCTIVE PERSONALITY

In step with Citroën's other recent creations, New Berlingo Multispace disrupts in terms of style and brings a breath of fresh air to the segment. Citroën has made in-depth upgrades to its new model, which stands apart through its original body styling as well as its robust, flowing and non-aggressive design.

New Citroën Berlingo Multispace was created by the Citroën Style team, led by Alexandre Malval. The team has designed a new-generation model with an expressive appearance, while adding the bold characteristics of the brand. The entirely renewed model successfully and stylishly blends personality, practicality and comfort.

At the front, New Citroën Berlingo Multispace stands out with strong styling features, made possible by the integration of the EMP2 platform and a shorter front overhang. With a higher and shorter bonnet, drivers have a commanding view of the road. A broader and unmistakeably Citroën front end with the brand's inimitable two-tier light signature, and a forward-set windscreen, provides more space and light.

To reinforce its character and underline its modern and dynamic profile, New Citroën Berlingo Multispace sports a higher waistline and large windows with distinct contouring. New Berlingo Multispace is also equipped with lengthwise roof bars (depending on the version). The styling is enhanced by Airbump® panels on the bottom of the doors, emphasising its robust look and signalling constant body protection.

At the rear, the smooth and vertically orientated lights of New Berlingo Multispace frame the tailgate, which is equipped with a dark-tinted opening rear window set above the chevrons. These components boost the stature of New Citroën Berlingo Multispace and balance out the design lines of the model, which has a minimum height of 1.81m (without the roof bars).

Like C3, New C3 Aircross Compact SUV and New Citroën C4 Cactus Hatch, New Citroën Berlingo Multispace is enhanced by a list of personalisation options, which is core to the brand and favoured by customers. Outside, the new vehicle comes with a range of eight body colours: Soft Sand, Aqua Green, Arctic Steel, Platinum Grey, Onyx Black, Deep Blue, Passion Red and Polar White. The colour signature can be reinforced by touches of colour surrounding the rounded front fog lights and on the Airbump® panels: White Colour Pack (depending on the version) or Orange Colour Pack (linked to the XTR Pack). In pure go-anywhere spirit, the emblematic ‘XTR Pack’ option stands out with the use of the Orange Colour Pack and 17-inch alloy wheels, and a special ‘Wild Green’ interior ambiance.

Moving inside, the comprehensively upgraded interior marks a generational leap in terms of finish and quality, to inspire a sense of serenity. New Citroën Berlingo Multispace stands apart through its airy cabin and high-set driving position. The meticulously designed dashboard with its horizontal styling has been made even more user-friendly, with direct access to the air-conditioning controls and a number of storage spaces.

Taking inspiration from the world of furniture and travel, the designers developed the interior to be functional and high quality. They have used soft and warm materials to make the occupants ‘feel good’. The interior is available with new trims and a varied set of colours, corresponding to several interior ambiances:

The ‘Standard’ ambience with a pure look and touches of Grey and Laurel Green

The ‘Metropolitan Grey’ ambience with Grey Cloth enhanced by a strip of bold Summertime Green. A turquoise shade harmonises with a China Grey dashboard, providing a sense of well-being and modernity

The‘Wild Green’ ambience is specific to the XTR Pack. Synonymous with adventure, it features Green Cloth and an Orange strip, contrasting with a Green striped pattern.

TWO BODY STYLES: SIZES M AND XL

For the first time in its history, New Citroën Berlingo Multispace is available in two sizes, with balanced proportions and design. The standard M size model keeps its compact shape and agility, measuring 2cm longer than the previous generation at 4.40m, with a 2.78m wheelbase. The lengthened XL version adds an extra 35cm for a total length of 4.75m and a 2.97m wheelbase. More versatile than ever, with the possibility of transporting five or seven passengers, New Citroën Berlingo Multispace brings a new response to the needs of families and friends, giving them a choice between spaciousness and boot volume depending on their activities.

03 - MORE INTELLIGENCE FOR MORE EASE OF USE AND WELL-BEING ON BOARD

New Citroën Berlingo Multispace builds on the strengths behind its past success and raises the bar even higher to become the most adaptable vehicle in the segment. The new model is part of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme. On opening the doors, passengers discover a roomy interior bathed in light with plenty of generous storage spaces.

OUTSTANDING MODULARITY

Spaciousness and modularity are key purchase criteria with leisure activity vehicles and New Citroën Berlingo Multispace was ingeniously designed to deliver on segment fundamentals and to bring customers yet more well-being. Drawing on all of Citroën's expertise and boasting class-leading versatility in the LAV segment, the model adapts to all the needs and uses of motorists with active lifestyles.

Practical inside and out, features include top-class accessibility for passengers thanks to its two wide and highly functional sliding side doors, which are now fitted with electric windows. There is a broad tailgate that opens onto a spacious boot. The load volume is 775-litres for the M model (100-litres more than the current generation five-seater) and 1,050-litres for the XL version with five-seats (where specified). Access is simplified by the dark-tinted opening rear window in the tailgate and an all-new adjustable luggage cover that is extremely useful when loading and unloading, especially in tight spaces where the tailgate cannot be opened.

New Citroën Berlingo Multispace offers best-in-class spaciousness and modularity thanks to the following:

Three same-size individual seats in row two offering remarkable knee room for back-seat passengers (156mm). The seats fold down easily to provide a flat floor thanks to controls for each seat, or a simple movement of the Magic Flat® controls

Combined with a folding front passenger seat, the row two seats provide a perfectly flat floor and a load length of up to 2.70m for the M version and 3.05m for the XL model, ideal for transporting long objects

Two removable seats in row three. Non-adjustable lengthwise on M models, the seats are fitted on a rail on XL models, moving through 130mm. This allows motorists to opt for legroom or extra volume for the boot.

UP TO 186-LITRES OF STORAGE SPACE

From the very first design drawings and technical choices, user-friendly storage compartments and useful spaces were central to the thoughts of the designers, the aim being to provide occupants with true freedom of movement and an emphatic sense of well-being. With a total of 28 storage spaces for 186-litres of interior storage space, each cubby and pocket is more capacious and ingenious than the last and all hold immense appeal to customers.

An emblematic component of the leisure activity vehicle, the new multi-function roof carries over the best features of previous generations, while adding extra space. The new-generation Modutop® alone offers 92-litres of storage thanks to an ingenious layout. A ceiling box, accessible from the rear seats (row two) or the boot (opening rear tailgate window) can hold 60-litres and 10kg. The compartmentalised translucent arch runs the entire length of the cabin, making objects clearly visible, utilising what is generally considered as wasted space. The simple and modern design of this storage solution, together with its finish, underscores New Berlingo Multispace's move upmarket.

The model is also home to two glove boxes: a lower glove box (with or without a lid, depending on the version) with room for a 0.75-litre bottle. There is also a unique upper glove box known as the ‘Top Box’, made possible by moving the passenger airbag to the ceiling (Airbag in Roof). This compartment is available cooled (depending on the version), contains a USB socket and jack audio socket, and can easily accommodate up to a 15-inch laptop.

New Berlingo Multispace was designed for the storage of personal belongings such as coins, pens, cloths and vehicle documents. It features several storage areas (including Wireless Smartphone Charging), an open storage compartment in front of the touchscreen, a closed compartment above the instrument cluster, a drawer under the driver's seat, cup holders, and door bins divided into two parts, one of which can hold a 1.5-litre bottle. Children will appreciate the aircraft-style trays on the backs of the driver and front passenger seats.

BATHED IN LIGHT

New Citroën Berlingo Multispace is bathed in light in the cabin, thanks to 6.4m2 of glass. This includes a wide windscreen, side windows and rear quarter-lights. Combined with the Modutop® (depending on the version), the large panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with even more natural light and can be covered with an electric sun blind. For even more well-being and comfort at night, New Citroën Berlingo Multispace is also equipped with individual reading lights for the rear seats and now boasts ambient lighting that enhances the translucent part of the storage arch.

TYPICALLY CITROËN SETTINGS

Produced at the PSA Group’s Vigo site in Spain, New Citroën Berlingo Multispace is built on a new platform for more agility, spaciousness and practicality. Benefitting from an efficient architecture and offering even greater functionality, the new model is built on the EMP2 platform at the front and the current Berlingo platform at the rear. The front part of the platform improves manoeuvrability (electric power steering, turning circle), optimises mass and provides for the latest driver assistance technologies. The rear part of the platform is an upgrade of the current platform that provides extra payload and preserves body width between the wheel arches.

Faithful to the brand's DNA and the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, New Citroën Berlingo Multispace draws on all of Citroën's expertise. Making each journey a moment of shared pleasure, the new model filters out noise and vibrations on all types of road. The driver and passengers enjoy an optimal ride through a comfortable driving position (one that accommodates tall people), the comfort of wider seats, suspension comfort and soundproofing comfort, thanks to top-level acoustic treatment.

A HIGH-TECH LEISURE ACTIVITY VEHICLE WITH 19 DRIVING ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS

Citroën's new leisure activity vehicle is a reassuring car, equipped with a set of highly useful modern technologies, including 19 driving assistance systems and manoeuvring aids. They also enhance safety and reduces the risk of accidents:

Colour Head-up Display: A system that provides the driver with useful driving information in their field of view. Projected in colour on a retractable head-up screen, this information (speed, cruise control and speed limiter etc.), is constantly available to the driver without them having to look away from the road

A system that provides the driver with useful driving information in their field of view. Projected in colour on a retractable head-up screen, this information (speed, cruise control and speed limiter etc.), is constantly available to the driver without them having to look away from the road Lane Departure Warning System: LDWS protects against driver fatigue at the wheel or a simple moment of inattention when travelling above 40mph (65km/h). The system detects the accidental crossing of road markings when the indicator has not been activated, and warns the driver with a sound alert and a message on the instrument cluster. If the driver wishes to control the vehicle’s direction, he or she can block the corrective procedure by firmly holding the wheel (for example, when avoiding another vehicle). The corrective procedure is interrupted when an indicator is activated

LDWS protects against driver fatigue at the wheel or a simple moment of inattention when travelling above 40mph (65km/h). The system detects the accidental crossing of road markings when the indicator has not been activated, and warns the driver with a sound alert and a message on the instrument cluster. If the driver wishes to control the vehicle’s direction, he or she can block the corrective procedure by firmly holding the wheel (for example, when avoiding another vehicle). The corrective procedure is interrupted when an indicator is activated Driver Attention Alert: Alerts drivers in the event of decreased vigilance. The system assesses the driver’s alertness by identifying trajectory anomalies in relation to road markings using a camera at the top of the windscreen. The feature is especially suited to fast roads over 40mph (65km/h)

Alerts drivers in the event of decreased vigilance. The system assesses the driver’s alertness by identifying trajectory anomalies in relation to road markings using a camera at the top of the windscreen. The feature is especially suited to fast roads over 40mph (65km/h) Coffee Break Alert: Tells drivers when it is time to take a break after they have driven for two hours at speeds above 40mph (65km/h)

Tells drivers when it is time to take a break after they have driven for two hours at speeds above 40mph (65km/h) Speed Sign Recognition and Recommendation: Automatically detects and reads certain road signs, including speed limit signs and end of speed limit signs using the multi-function camera located in the upper part of the windscreen. An image of the detected sign and the authorised maximum speed detected by the camera are displayed on the 3.5-inch colour matrix in the instrument cluster, and on the Head-up display. The information is updated when a driver passes a speed limit sign and the system also takes the speed limit into account in the navigation system

Automatically detects and reads certain road signs, including speed limit signs and end of speed limit signs using the multi-function camera located in the upper part of the windscreen. An image of the detected sign and the authorised maximum speed detected by the camera are displayed on the 3.5-inch colour matrix in the instrument cluster, and on the Head-up display. The information is updated when a driver passes a speed limit sign and the system also takes the speed limit into account in the navigation system Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop function (EAT8 auto): This system provides two functions using the multi-function camera, automatically maintaining vehicle speed consistent with the driver's setting and automatically adjusting the distance between the vehicle in front. The system detects a vehicle driving in front of the car in the same direction. It automatically adjusts the vehicle speed to that of the vehicle in front, using the engine and the braking system to maintain a constant distance: If the vehicle in front is moving more slowly, the system can slow the vehicle down to 19mph (30km/h) with a manual gearbox and can bring the vehicle to a complete halt with the EAT8 automatic gearbox If the vehicle in front speeds up or changes lane, the cruise control system gradually accelerates to return to the set speed If the driver activates the indicator to overtake a slower vehicle, the system authorises them to temporarily move closer to the vehicle in front to help them overtake, without exceeding the set speed

This system provides two functions using the multi-function camera, automatically maintaining vehicle speed consistent with the driver's setting and automatically adjusting the distance between the vehicle in front. The system detects a vehicle driving in front of the car in the same direction. It automatically adjusts the vehicle speed to that of the vehicle in front, using the engine and the braking system to maintain a constant distance:

Blind Spot Monitoring System: This system uses lights in the wing mirrors to warn the driver if a vehicle is present in their blind spot

This system uses lights in the wing mirrors to warn the driver if a vehicle is present in their blind spot Active Safety Brake: An emergency brake system that reduces the risk of collision from ahead via a sound and visual alert. The system brakes automatically in place of the driver if they fail to react in a timely manner. The multi-purpose camera at the top of the windscreen detects obstacles, for example a vehicle moving in the same direction or at a standstill. When travelling at speeds between 3mph (5km/h) and 53mph (85km/h), the system is automatically activated when a risk of collision with another moving vehicle is detected. The system also operates below 50mph (80km/h) when a vehicle at a standstill is detected and below 37mph (60km/h) when a pedestrian is detected

An emergency brake system that reduces the risk of collision from ahead via a sound and visual alert. The system brakes automatically in place of the driver if they fail to react in a timely manner. The multi-purpose camera at the top of the windscreen detects obstacles, for example a vehicle moving in the same direction or at a standstill. When travelling at speeds between 3mph (5km/h) and 53mph (85km/h), the system is automatically activated when a risk of collision with another moving vehicle is detected. The system also operates below 50mph (80km/h) when a vehicle at a standstill is detected and below 37mph (60km/h) when a pedestrian is detected Post Collision Safety Brake: This system works using the brakes after an accident and serves to limit damage

This system works using the brakes after an accident and serves to limit damage Intelligent Beam Headlights: A system that automatically activates high and low-beam headlights at night depending on the lighting conditions and surrounding traffic

A system that automatically activates high and low-beam headlights at night depending on the lighting conditions and surrounding traffic Cornering Light Function: This system uses the steering wheel angle when the vehicle is travelling above 25mph (40km/h). The left or right front fog light activate in addition to the main headlamps to illuminate up to a 75° angle to the right or left of the vehicle

This system uses the steering wheel angle when the vehicle is travelling above 25mph (40km/h). The left or right front fog light activate in addition to the main headlamps to illuminate up to a 75° angle to the right or left of the vehicle Keyless Entry and Start: For locking, unlocking and starting the vehicle without using the key. The car recognises the driver as they approach the front door handles or boot with their hand

For locking, unlocking and starting the vehicle without using the key. The car recognises the driver as they approach the front door handles or boot with their hand Hill Start Assist: To make hill starts easier, this system prevents any undesired vehicle movement on inclines when the brake pedal is released. The function activates on inclines of over 3% by holding the vehicle for two seconds

To make hill starts easier, this system prevents any undesired vehicle movement on inclines when the brake pedal is released. The function activates on inclines of over 3% by holding the vehicle for two seconds Flankguard: Informs the driver of the proximity of objects to the side of the manoeuvring vehicle by memorising the data recorded by sensors located in the front and rear bumpers, combined with the vehicle trajectory

Informs the driver of the proximity of objects to the side of the manoeuvring vehicle by memorising the data recorded by sensors located in the front and rear bumpers, combined with the vehicle trajectory Reversing Camera with Top Rear Vision: This system displays the area immediately around the vehicle using a 180° panoramic camera. It is supplemented by the Park Assist system, which provides drivers with a visual and sound alert to avoid obstacles in the close vicinity of the vehicle. The screen splits into two, with the left side showing the space around the vehicle, and the right side displaying the rear view from top of the vehicle. Different views of the vehicle's surroundings can be displayed on the driver's request: a standard view, a 180° view and a zoom view (this last is automatically displayed when the car nears an obstacle)

This system displays the area immediately around the vehicle using a 180° panoramic camera. It is supplemented by the Park Assist system, which provides drivers with a visual and sound alert to avoid obstacles in the close vicinity of the vehicle. The screen splits into two, with the left side showing the space around the vehicle, and the right side displaying the rear view from top of the vehicle. Different views of the vehicle's surroundings can be displayed on the driver's request: a standard view, a 180° view and a zoom view (this last is automatically displayed when the car nears an obstacle) Trailer Stability Control: On models equipped with a tow hook (factory option), New Citroën Berlingo Multispace is equipped with a towed-object stabiliser. Supplementing the ESP® system, this function detects any unwanted movement from the trailer. The system stabilises the trailer by working the brakes and, where necessary, reducing engine power to slow the vehicle down. It detects the towed object when its electric connection is hooked up to the vehicle

On models equipped with a tow hook (factory option), New Citroën Berlingo Multispace is equipped with a towed-object stabiliser. Supplementing the ESP® system, this function detects any unwanted movement from the trailer. The system stabilises the trailer by working the brakes and, where necessary, reducing engine power to slow the vehicle down. It detects the towed object when its electric connection is hooked up to the vehicle Electric Parking Brake: A feature that automatically activates when the engine is switched off, automatically releases when the vehicle moves forward or manually by a pull on the control paddle

A feature that automatically activates when the engine is switched off, automatically releases when the vehicle moves forward or manually by a pull on the control paddle Grip Control® with Hill Descent Assist: Providing grip in all conditions, Grip Control® adapts the traction of the front wheels to the type of road surface. Drivers select one of five modes, Standard, Snow, Mud, Sand or ESP OFF, using the thumbwheel on the central console. Combined with Grip Control®, Hill Descent Assist maintains the car at a reduced speed on steep inclines. The technology keeps the vehicle on the right trajectory, while limiting the risk of slippage or acceleration as the car descends slopes, in forward or reverse gear

Providing grip in all conditions, Grip Control® adapts the traction of the front wheels to the type of road surface. Drivers select one of five modes, Standard, Snow, Mud, Sand or ESP OFF, using the thumbwheel on the central console. Combined with Grip Control®, Hill Descent Assist maintains the car at a reduced speed on steep inclines. The technology keeps the vehicle on the right trajectory, while limiting the risk of slippage or acceleration as the car descends slopes, in forward or reverse gear Park Assist: Makes manoeuvring easier and safer when parking. This system provides active assistance for parallel and perpendicular parking. On the driver’s request, the system automatically detects a parking space then safely steers the car into it.

FOUR CONNECTIVITY TECHNOLOGIES

As part of the same quest for comfort and well-being, New Citroën Berlingo Multispace is equipped with four connectivity and infotainment technologies providing continuity between the customer's digital world and their car, so they can remain connected at all times:

Mirror Screen Function with Android Auto, Apple Car Play ™ and MirrorLink®: For enjoying smartphone apps on the 8-inch tablet in complete safety

™ For enjoying smartphone apps on the 8-inch tablet in complete safety 8-inch touchscreen with Citroën Connect Nav: The latest-generation 3D connected navigation system with a host of advantages. Combined with an 8-inch touchscreen requiring the lightest of touches, this system also boasts voice recognition for controlling navigation, phone and media functions without the driver having to taking their eyes off the road. The system comes with connected services such as TomTom Traffic, for real-time traffic info, service station and car park localisation and prices, weather information, and a local point-of-interest search function. Danger Areas (optional)

The latest-generation 3D connected navigation system with a host of advantages. Combined with an 8-inch touchscreen requiring the lightest of touches, this system also boasts voice recognition for controlling navigation, phone and media functions without the driver having to taking their eyes off the road. The system comes with connected services such as TomTom Traffic, for real-time traffic info, service station and car park localisation and prices, weather information, and a local point-of-interest search function. Danger Areas (optional) Citroën Connect Box with Emergency & Assistance system: This is the brand’s emergency geolocation call and assistance service. In the event of an accident or any other situation that requires urgent assistance, the system calls out the appropriate assistance either automatically or when the user presses the ‘SOS’ button inside the car. Available 24/7, the service is free. For even greater peace of mind, customers can also contact the support switchboard by pressing and holding the ‘Double Chevron’ button

This is the brand’s emergency geolocation call and assistance service. In the event of an accident or any other situation that requires urgent assistance, the system calls out the appropriate assistance either automatically or when the user presses the ‘SOS’ button inside the car. Available 24/7, the service is free. For even greater peace of mind, customers can also contact the support switchboard by pressing and holding the ‘Double Chevron’ button Wireless Smartphone Charging: This all-new system can be used to induction charge a wide range of smartphones or devices that are compatible with the Qi standard. This uses a charging mat built into a dedicated storage space in the central console. The system eliminates the need for physically and aesthetically troublesome cables. Wireless electric energy transmission is based on the principle of magnetic induction.

A WIDE RANGE OF ENGINES

With its uncompromising blend of design, comfort and practicality, New Citroën Berlingo Multispace offers dynamic handling and true driving pleasure thanks to its new lightweight and efficient platform, and high-performance latest-generation engines with low fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions.

Available with a range of petrol and diesel powerplants adapted to all types of use, in town and the country, the engines deliver outstanding performance while respecting the environment.

New Citroën Berlingo Multispace also sees the introduction of the 8-speed EAT8 automatic gearbox that enhances driving pleasure over any distance travelled.

Engine availability (depending on country):

PureTech petrol range: PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed manual and PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 auto*

PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed manual and PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 auto* BlueHDi diesel range: BlueHDi 75 S&S manual, BlueHDi 100 manual, BlueHDi 100 S&S manual, BlueHDi 130 S&S 6-speed manual or EAT8 auto

* PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 available from the second half of 2019.

New Berlingo Multispace will make its international debut in a few weeks at the Geneva Motor Show, followed by its launch in the second half of 2018.

TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS

Length: 4.40m size M / 4.75m size XL

Width: 1.85m

Height: 1.81m (minimum without roof bars / 1.84m minimum with roof bars - depending on version)

Boot capacity: 775-litres size M / 1,050-litres size XL