Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing establish new performance benchmarks on the water with the Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE



Miami, FL –Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing are proud to mark 11 years of collaboration with the debut of the most impressive and innovative performance boat ever constructed by the iconic Miami-based boat manufacturer. Designed from the ground up using the latest technology and methodologies, the Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE was inspired by the highly anticipated Mercedes-AMG Project ONE supersports car.



Representing the ninth special edition boat created from this partnership, the Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE is 51’ 5” in length and features an increased beam of 9’ 6” which allows 6 passengers the ability to be seated comfortably. The new boat offers an increase of over 30% greater surface area when compared to the existing 50’ Marauder, while still providing similar performance and an impressive 140 mph top speed through the use of a highly optimized composite structure consisting of carbon-fiber, Kevlar® and E-glass. Cigarette’s signature aggressive shoulders, which rise in the rear of the boat, also allow the integration of a large sun cushion on the flat exposed-weave carbon fiber hatch - despite the tall engines beneath - for maximum comfort and versatility when stationary. The boat’s deck is constructed completely of carbon fiber to reduce the total weight and lower the center mass of the boat. Carbon Fiber is also used for the inner structural laminate of the hull, forward bulkheads, cabin liner, engine hatch, consoles and storage hatches to significantly reduce the overall weight. For example, the air intakes, which are over 7ft long and 14 inches wide, weigh only 4.4 lbs. Overall, the weight optimized Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE is over ten feet longer than the Cigarette Racing 41’ SD GT3 but it weighs over5,000-lbs less. Kevlar® has also been used for tabbing bulkheads and around

the edges of framing for its extreme toughness properties.

“For 11 years, Cigarette Racing has been our trusted partner that has allowed

us to extend our likeminded core performance principles from the land to the

water,” said Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes

AMG GmbH. “By directly translating Formula 1 technology from the track to

the street, the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE is our most ambitious and aweinspiring

vehicle yet. It is incredible to see our vision reimagined for the water

in such an impressive and highly compelling form.”



The Cigarette Racing Team worked in close cooperation with Gorden Wagener,

Chief Design Officer for Daimler AG, to design the hallmark characteristics of

the boat. The distinctive matte black and silver paint and special badging

instantly evoke the unmistakable Mercedes-AMG Project ONE. This attention to

every detail extends inside the cabin with extensive use of Dinamica and

seatbacks constructed of exposed-weave carbon fiber.



“As the hottest and coolest supercar we’ve ever created, the Mercedes-AMG

Project ONE was our source of inspiration for the impressive new Cigarette

Racing 515 Project ONE,” said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, Daimler

AG. “Both embody Performance Luxury at its absolute best, and are destined to

become design icons.”



“Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing both have racing as part of their DNA,

which makes us natural partners to work together to continue to push the

limits of design and high performance,” said Skip Braver, CEO of Cigarette

Racing. “Whether on land or on water our discerning customers demand the

absolute best, so we are extremely proud to unveil the Cigarette Racing Team

515 Project ONE. It is by far our most impressive high performance boat yet

and represents a triumph of engineering that proudly reflects our unparalleled

performance pedigree.”



The Cigarette Racing Team 515 Project ONE is powered by a pair of Mercury

Racing 1,350/1,550 QC4v (Quad Cam 4 Valve) engines and M8 stern drives,

delivering up to 3,100 hp. These sophisticated powerplants are dual calibration

engines, which enable the operator to switch engine power levels through an

electronic key fob. The Race Key fob unlocks up to 1,550 hp, requiring race

fuel. The Pleasure key fob is used for operating at 1,350 hp with 91 octane fuel.

A staggered engine configuration lowers the center of gravity by allowing the

motors to be placed closer to one another, deeper in the vee of the boat, which

improves dynamics and stability.



The Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE draws inspiration from the Mercedes-

AMG Project ONE, a two-seater supersports showcar that will bring the very

latest and highly efficient Formula 1 hybrid technology from the race track to

the road. This mid-engined (ahead of the rear axle) high-performance hybrid

showcar will have over 1,000 hp, offer a top speed beyond 217 mph (350 km/h)

and reach 11,000 rpm, which is currently unique for any roadgoing vehicle.

The awe-inspiring Mercedes-AMG Project ONE will combine outstanding

racetrack performance and road capable Formula 1 hybrid technology with

exemplary efficiency. The 1.6-liter V6 hybrid gasoline engine with direct

injection and electrically assisted single turbocharging will transfer directly

from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 racing car. The high-performance

plug-in hybrid drive system will come directly from Formula 1, and will be

realized in close cooperation with the motorsport experts of Mercedes-AMG

High Performance Powertrains in Brixworth, England.



Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing began their collaboration partnership in

2007, primarily for organizing joint customer and marketing activities. Whether

on land or water, Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing are united by their focus

on delivering the ultimate in performance. Similar to its Mercedes-AMG super

sports counterpart, the 38’ to 51’ 5’ long powerboats from the American

specialists are among the world's fastest and most exclusive machines. These

boats feature custom-made, handcrafted quality for enthusiasts and are tested

under the most extreme conditions. Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing share

similar DNA makeups: both companies have triumphant racing roots and are still

dedicated to this passion.



The price of this one-of-a-kind boat from the Cigarette Racing Team is available

upon request. For additional information on Cigarette Racing, please visit

www.cigaretteracing.com



The Miami International Boat Show is open to the public from February 16-20,

2018 at the Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin. For more information, please

visit www.miamiboatshow.com.