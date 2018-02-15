With 3,100 horsepower it's pretty much a hypercar for the ocean.
Last week Mercedes-Benz dropped an AMG Project One teaser. Normally when we see those three magic words we snap into awesome hypercar overload, but this time things were a bit different. For starters, the teaser wasn’t for a car at all, but a boat. Not just any boat mind you – a Cigarette Racing offshore powerboat that’s “inspired” by the incredible Mercedes-AMG Project One. We’ve now been given full disclosure on this beast, and we’re very happy to report this isn’t another seagoing yacht with an automaker badge and no real swagger. This thing is over 51 feet long, it’s packed with carbon fiber, and it’ll do 140 mph (225 km/h) . . . on water.
It’s called the Cigarette Racing 515 Project One, and before you ask, no it doesn’t have the hypercar’s insanely high-revving engine. For that fact it doesn’t share anything with the car save for serious speed and AMG branding, and honestly, that’s just fine with us. There’s no way this boat would get anywhere near 140 mph with the Project One’s measly 1,000 horsepower, which is why this water-borne Project One wields a pair of Mercury Racing quad-cam V8 engines that make 1,350 horsepower (1,006 kilowatts) each. Mind you, that’s on the pleasure setting using 91 octane fuel – to hit the 515’s top speed requires the Race Key and a tank of race fuel, which pushes horsepower from each engine to 1,550 (1,156 kW). That’s a total output of 3,100 hp (2,312 kW), so yeah, we’d say this boat has absolutely earned its Project One name.
The 515 Project One is more than just a pair of crazy engines, however. Extensive use of Kevlar and carbon fiber make this hyperboat 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms) lighter than Cigarette Racing’s 41-foot SD GT3 offshore boat, while being over 10 feet longer. It has a larger beam than a similarly-sized 50-foot Cigarette Marauder, allowing it to accommodate six passengers comfortably, or at least, as comfortable as one can get going deep into triple-digit speeds on the ocean. Cigarette Racing says it’s the most impressive boat the company has ever built, and from our vantage point we’re inclined to believe them.
Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing have actually partnered on AMG-inspired high-performance boats for 11 years. The 515 Project One is the latest chapter of that partnership, which is being celebrated with the unveiling of this crazy-fast machine at the 2018 Miami International Boat Show, running February 16 – 20 at the Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin.
Cigarette Racing 515 Project One
Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing establish new performance benchmarks on the water with the Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE
Miami, FL –Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing are proud to mark 11 years of collaboration with the debut of the most impressive and innovative performance boat ever constructed by the iconic Miami-based boat manufacturer. Designed from the ground up using the latest technology and methodologies, the Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE was inspired by the highly anticipated Mercedes-AMG Project ONE supersports car.
Representing the ninth special edition boat created from this partnership, the Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE is 51’ 5” in length and features an increased beam of 9’ 6” which allows 6 passengers the ability to be seated comfortably. The new boat offers an increase of over 30% greater surface area when compared to the existing 50’ Marauder, while still providing similar performance and an impressive 140 mph top speed through the use of a highly optimized composite structure consisting of carbon-fiber, Kevlar® and E-glass. Cigarette’s signature aggressive shoulders, which rise in the rear of the boat, also allow the integration of a large sun cushion on the flat exposed-weave carbon fiber hatch - despite the tall engines beneath - for maximum comfort and versatility when stationary. The boat’s deck is constructed completely of carbon fiber to reduce the total weight and lower the center mass of the boat. Carbon Fiber is also used for the inner structural laminate of the hull, forward bulkheads, cabin liner, engine hatch, consoles and storage hatches to significantly reduce the overall weight. For example, the air intakes, which are over 7ft long and 14 inches wide, weigh only 4.4 lbs. Overall, the weight optimized Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE is over ten feet longer than the Cigarette Racing 41’ SD GT3 but it weighs over5,000-lbs less. Kevlar® has also been used for tabbing bulkheads and around
the edges of framing for its extreme toughness properties.
“For 11 years, Cigarette Racing has been our trusted partner that has allowed
us to extend our likeminded core performance principles from the land to the
water,” said Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes
AMG GmbH. “By directly translating Formula 1 technology from the track to
the street, the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE is our most ambitious and aweinspiring
vehicle yet. It is incredible to see our vision reimagined for the water
in such an impressive and highly compelling form.”
The Cigarette Racing Team worked in close cooperation with Gorden Wagener,
Chief Design Officer for Daimler AG, to design the hallmark characteristics of
the boat. The distinctive matte black and silver paint and special badging
instantly evoke the unmistakable Mercedes-AMG Project ONE. This attention to
every detail extends inside the cabin with extensive use of Dinamica and
seatbacks constructed of exposed-weave carbon fiber.
“As the hottest and coolest supercar we’ve ever created, the Mercedes-AMG
Project ONE was our source of inspiration for the impressive new Cigarette
Racing 515 Project ONE,” said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, Daimler
AG. “Both embody Performance Luxury at its absolute best, and are destined to
become design icons.”
“Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing both have racing as part of their DNA,
which makes us natural partners to work together to continue to push the
limits of design and high performance,” said Skip Braver, CEO of Cigarette
Racing. “Whether on land or on water our discerning customers demand the
absolute best, so we are extremely proud to unveil the Cigarette Racing Team
515 Project ONE. It is by far our most impressive high performance boat yet
and represents a triumph of engineering that proudly reflects our unparalleled
performance pedigree.”
The Cigarette Racing Team 515 Project ONE is powered by a pair of Mercury
Racing 1,350/1,550 QC4v (Quad Cam 4 Valve) engines and M8 stern drives,
delivering up to 3,100 hp. These sophisticated powerplants are dual calibration
engines, which enable the operator to switch engine power levels through an
electronic key fob. The Race Key fob unlocks up to 1,550 hp, requiring race
fuel. The Pleasure key fob is used for operating at 1,350 hp with 91 octane fuel.
A staggered engine configuration lowers the center of gravity by allowing the
motors to be placed closer to one another, deeper in the vee of the boat, which
improves dynamics and stability.
The Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE draws inspiration from the Mercedes-
AMG Project ONE, a two-seater supersports showcar that will bring the very
latest and highly efficient Formula 1 hybrid technology from the race track to
the road. This mid-engined (ahead of the rear axle) high-performance hybrid
showcar will have over 1,000 hp, offer a top speed beyond 217 mph (350 km/h)
and reach 11,000 rpm, which is currently unique for any roadgoing vehicle.
The awe-inspiring Mercedes-AMG Project ONE will combine outstanding
racetrack performance and road capable Formula 1 hybrid technology with
exemplary efficiency. The 1.6-liter V6 hybrid gasoline engine with direct
injection and electrically assisted single turbocharging will transfer directly
from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 racing car. The high-performance
plug-in hybrid drive system will come directly from Formula 1, and will be
realized in close cooperation with the motorsport experts of Mercedes-AMG
High Performance Powertrains in Brixworth, England.
Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing began their collaboration partnership in
2007, primarily for organizing joint customer and marketing activities. Whether
on land or water, Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing are united by their focus
on delivering the ultimate in performance. Similar to its Mercedes-AMG super
sports counterpart, the 38’ to 51’ 5’ long powerboats from the American
specialists are among the world's fastest and most exclusive machines. These
boats feature custom-made, handcrafted quality for enthusiasts and are tested
under the most extreme conditions. Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing share
similar DNA makeups: both companies have triumphant racing roots and are still
dedicated to this passion.
The price of this one-of-a-kind boat from the Cigarette Racing Team is available
upon request. For additional information on Cigarette Racing, please visit
www.cigaretteracing.com
The Miami International Boat Show is open to the public from February 16-20,
2018 at the Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin. For more information, please
visit www.miamiboatshow.com.