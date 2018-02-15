Automotive recalls are never a good thing obviously, but when they involve fire, that’s usually worse. That’s the crux of a recall announced today by Toyota, involving the Camry and a range of Lexus models going back to 2015. 21,700 vehicles are included in the recall, which points to the potential for fuel leaks that could cause a fire. Though lumped together in a single recall, there are actually two separate problems for the Camry and Lexus cars.

Specifically, 2018 model-year Toyota Camrys could have fuel lines in the engine compartment that weren’t properly connected. 11,800 Camrys are affected, with symptoms obviously being a fuel odor. Should a leak be present that contacts an ignition source, a fire could develop.

The second issue involves leaking fuel pumps on certain Lexus vehicles, including the 2015 - 2018 RC F, 2016 - 2018 GS F, and 2018 LC 500 models. The problem here lies with fuel pump covers, which could become damaged over time and cause fuel to leak out. Again, should the leaking fuel find an ignition source, things would get hot in a hurry. 9,900 Lexus models are currently affected by this recall.

In both cases, Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect affected vehicles and repair or replace components as needed, free of charge. The automaker thus far hasn’t mentioned any reports of leaks or fires from affected cars, nor have there been any reports of injuries resulting from these issues. Toyota says owners of recalled vehicles will begin receiving notices in the mail in early April. Here’s hoping none of the cars erupt into flames between now and then, but Toyota directs people to call its Customer Experience Center at 800-331-4331, or the Lexus Guest Experience Center at 800-255-3987.

Source: Toyota