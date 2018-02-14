It seems like just yesterday we were sitting down to watch the second-season premiere of The Grand Tour. Now we’re ready for the special finale that takes place in Mozambique, and to help celebrate the occasion, we have some photos of the motoring trio in action during the trip. By that, we primarily mean pictures of the boys standing around looking lost, bewildered, occasionally surprised, sometimes amused, and in a few of the shots, we suspect there’s some serious taunting going on.

Why are Clarkson, Hammond, and May in Mozambique? According to the video trailer above, they’re apparently trying to save the world. To be more specific, they’re trying to end world hunger by transporting fish from the country’s coast to areas further inland where food isn’t so plentiful. Yes we know, that doesn’t exactly end world hunger, but one has to start somewhere, right? Apparently that “start” includes using a Nissan pickup truck, a Mercedes wagon, and a motorcycle. You can probably match the person to the vehicle, but if not, here’s a hint.

One thing the previews don't offer up is further insight into exactly what happened to Hammond on this trip. Lest we forget, last March he posted up a tweet saying he wasn’t dead after falling off a motorcycle in Mozambique. The video trailer does show him falling a lot so we’ll go out on a limb and say a motorcycle probably isn’t the best machine for saving the world – especially if it involves Richard Hammond carrying fish across a southern African nation.

As for Clarkson and May, they at least have four wheels beneath them, but considering we see a muffler (yes, muffler) on the roof of Jeremy's Nissan and the Mercedes hopelessly buried in mud, we suspect the journey isn’t a cakewalk for them, either.

The Grand Tour Mozambique special goes live on Amazon Prime this Friday. If you can’t wait until then, scroll through our photo gallery below for a taste of what’s to come.

Source: Amazon Prime Video