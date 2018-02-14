Mark your calendars; in just one week Volvo will show off its all-new V60 wagon. The long-awaited redesign follows the XC90 and XC60 SUVs before it, as well as the larger V90 wagon, and the all-new XC40. The new V60 should borrow some of the same styling elements found on those previous models, but with some unique wagon-esque cues all its own.

In the short one-minute, 22-second video entitled, "Designed for Generations," Volvo takes us through a brief history of the station wagon, starting with the iconic P1800 ES, and ending with some vague glimpses at the all-new V60. Apart from the new sculpted body panels and new grille, we get a quick look at the interior, which comes coated in black leather with beige accents, and part of the side profile, which appears to be sleeker than the previous model.

Like the XC60 and the V90, the new Volvo V60 will ride on the same Scalable Product Architecture (SPA), and will come with a range of four-cylinder engines. Already spy photos have hinted at a plug-in hybrid version. The top-range model should come paired to a 2.0-liter gas engine with an electric motor to provide a combined output of around 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 472 pound-feet (640 Newton-meters) of torque.

The new V60 will make its online debut on February 21 at Volvo headquarters, and the company will livestream the event on Facebook for all to see. The sleek new sedan should make its in-person debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month, but no word on how long we'll have to wait until it goes on sale.

Source: Volvo