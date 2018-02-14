There are many tuning companies in the world, but ABT has an affinity for Audi and that expertise shows in this creation, the RS5-R. We talked about this car last month when it was first announced, but with fresh video and photos from Auditography showcasing the ABT-tuned ride in the picturesque Austrian Alps, we were compelled to offer a follow-up.

First off, let’s recap the RS5-R. ABT goes after the RS5’s 2.9-liter biturbo V6 to inject a tad more power – the car makes 530 horsepower (395 kilowatts) and a meaty 509 pound-feet (690 Newton-meters) of twist. That’s enough to send the coupe to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.6 seconds, which places it well within the realm of supercar territory. To help handle the power, ABT adds 21-inch wheels with fatter rubber, then lowers the car with height-adjustable springs and sport stabilizers. A coilover kit is currently in development.

ABT is slated to build 50 RS5-R models, and if we’re honest, this example finished in Nardo Gray looks even better than the green machine we saw previously. It seems to be quite a bit faster, too; Auditography claims a 0 -100 km/h time of just 3.37 seconds, though we don’t have info on exactly where or how that time was achieved. We do know that the photos and video the group captured of the ABT RS5-R are positively gorgeous, due in part to the beautiful winter-in-the-mountains backdrop but mostly to the talented folks behind the cameras.

For those hoping to check out the RS5-R in person, it will make an appearance at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show scheduled to begin in just a couple weeks. As for the folks who want to play with this delectable coupe in the Austrian Alps, we suggest getting in line before all 50 are sold. Failing that, you can always live vicariously through the video above.

Source: Auditography