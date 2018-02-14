George Carlin is probably best known for his… edgy comedic stylings, but apparently the comic had a sense of humor when it came to cars, too. This is the late, great George Carlin's 1996 BMW 850Ci, and it’s currently up for sale on the website Bring a Trailer. Don’t expect it to go for cheap, though; the celebrity-owned BMW is currently biding for $17,000, with still six days left on the auction.

Powered by a 5.4-liter V12, and paired to a five-speed automatic transmission, the car has driven 80,000 miles (128,747 kilometers) since new. Carlin put a nice amount of miles on the BMW himself, around 69,000 (111,044 km), and his daughter added another 11,000 miles (17,702 km) following his death in 2008. Brand new, the 850Ci produced 322 horsepower (240 kilowatts) and 360 pound-feet (488 Newton-meters) of torque.

It’s one of just 363 examples delivered to North America with the M73 V12 engine equipped, and is finished in a Schwarz paint job over Black Nappa leather, with 18-inch Racing Dynamics wheels. Apart from a few imperfections, the car is in pretty good condition. The body panels are all completely original, but the hood, roof, passenger door, and bumpers all had to be refinished in the original Schwarz color.

In the cabin, the Black Nappa leather seats have been well kept, with only some minor wear to note. There’s also some original wood-grain paneling on the center console that appears to be in good condition. The only major update to the cabin is a new headliner, which was recently replaced due to failing adhesive.

All told, there’s a lot to love about this BMW, assuming you can laugh off the repair bills on that V12. There’s still six days left on the auction, so don’t expect the car to stay as cheap as it is for much longer.

Source: Bring A Trailer